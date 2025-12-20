Marvin Harrison Jr. Injury Update: NFL Doctor Provides Mixed Report Ahead of Cardinals WR’s Expected Return

Essentials Inside The Story After never missing time before, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s year keeps hitting walls, with now a mysterious heel injury

Harrison Jr. still wants to play despite the injury concern

The Cardinals don’t seem sure how much he can really give if he’s out there

For an Arizona Cardinals’ receiver who missed zero games in college and played all 17 in his rookie year, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 2025 season has become a frustrating cycle of setbacks. Now, another injury clouds his return, with even medical experts uncertain of the path forward.

“Unclear if this is plantar fasciitis, a stress fracture in the heel, or just a significantly bruised heel with fat pad issues,” Jesse Morse wrote on X.

He was referring to the pedal heel bruise in the Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his comeback game as Marvin Harrison Jr. missed two games because of an appendicitis surgery after Week 10. The receiver also missed the Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a concussion.

Morse noted that there is no clarity on the heel injury. So if he plays in the Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons, they would not play him for the entire game. The doctor even advised the fantasy league fans not to play the receiver. The reason is simple.

In 10 games, he has 40 receptions for 594 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His absence has been felt, though Michael Wilson has stepped up as a capable replacement, posting 66 receptions for 766 yards. The offensive focus has clearly shifted, however, with tight end Trey McBride becoming the primary target, who has hauled in an impressive 105 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. But the fans are expecting Harrison Jr to play in the Week 16 game.

It would be great for the Cardinals, but the confusion persists within the team.

Marvin Harrison Jr. wants to play against the Falcons

The receiver was a limited participant in practice on all three days. However, head coach Jonathan Gannon did not have much confidence in his recovery and listed him as questionable for the Week 16 game. But Marvin Harrison Jr. has a positive outlook on his return.

“Good enough to go. We’ll see Sunday,” he said.

The biggest concern in his comeback is the ability to slow down. Whenever the receiver tries to decelerate and change his direction, he feels discomfort in his heel. But he still spoke about helping the team win and fulfilling his responsibility whenever he can.

The season has been tough for the receiver, as he has never missed a college game with an injury. He also played all 17 games in his rookie season. But this year, he has to sit out four games because of an injury. Even when he played, the fans continuously trolled him, particularly after his drops in the Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On the other hand, the Cardinals have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Marvin Harrison Jr.’s return could fuel the hopes of some explosive plays in the remaining games.