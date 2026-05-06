Mike LaFleur Breaks Silence on Cardinals’ Interest in Signing Aaron Rodgers Amid Steelers Return Uncertainty

The Arizona Cardinals need a spark in quarterback play to get things going this year. With Kyler Murray gone, they do not have a veteran promising enough to take things forward. And in such a situation, Pittsburgh Steelers star Aaron Rodgers remains an unsigned candidate. That has led many to propose that the Cardinals might as well try a shot at him, since he brings a lot of upside with him.

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Last week, CBS Sports’ John Breech first floated the idea of Rodgers being the only premier free agent QB option available for Arizona. In April, veteran Jacoby Brissett also skipped voluntary workouts while seeking starter-level money. Breech suggested Arizona could simply offer that money to Rodgers instead. But this week, when Mike LaFleur was asked about the possibility of the QB joining the Cardinals, he did not seem interested in the option.

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“Right now we’re focused on the guys that we’ve got coming in,” LaFleur said on the Jim Rome Show this week. “You got the unit we have with Gardner [Minshew], Jacoby, and [Kedon] Slovis. And then we draft Carson Beck in the third round. He will be here on Thursday, finally. We’re trying to do some Zoom stuff. So we’ve got a room we’re excited to work with, and that’s solely where my focus is.”

After moving from Murray, the Cardinals held on to Slovis and added Minshew to their QB room. With these additions and getting Carson Beck from the draft, LaFleur already has more than enough. But the experience and production factors have been worrying fans.

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Slovis appeared in only two games for the Houston Texans last season and lacks any starting experience. As for Minshew, he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2023, but since then, he has not started more than 10 games in a season. Last year, Minshew joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a backup QB after Patrick Mahomes went down with an injury. He played four games with the Chiefs, recording just 37 yards and one interception.

Lastly, there’s Jacoby Brissett, who has played for 10 seasons. During the 2025 season, Brisett recorded 3,366 passing yards, 23 TDs, and eight INTs. But at the same time, he also went 1-11 as the Cardinals’ starter. This year, Brissett is due nearly $4.9 million in salary plus roster bonuses, but reports suggest he wants a better contract.

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The veterans are in place for Carson Beck to someday take charge. He may not be the best QB in the draft, but he’s riding on momentum from the 2025 season, having been to the National Championship. He threw for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns, but was also picked 12 times. But the quality of veterans Arizona has for developing this raw talent is not very reassuring. This is where the Aaron Rodger narrative comes into play.

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A 41-year-old Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards, led the Steelers to a 10-6 record, and an AFC North title last season. He earned a $13.65 salary last season and will be looked at as a temporary option by any team. Any rookie quarterback will want to learn from a veteran of his stature. If Beck has a chance at backing up Rodgers, he’d probably be one of the better signal-callers debuting as a starter in the near future.

Aaron Rodgers also has familiarity with Arizona’s coaching staff. He spent four seasons playing under Mike LaFleur’s brother, Matt, in Green Bay. During three of those seasons, Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett served as the Packers’ OC. Hackett later reunited with Rodgers during their time with the New York Jets. Add in the public recruiting pitch from Cardinals receiver Kendrick Bourne, and Arizona looks like more than just a random landing spot for Rodgers.

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But when his own team has received no word about his future, the Cardinals found it better to focus on the players they have with them right now.

Patience is wearing thin in Pittsburgh while waiting for Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers did not confirm his return on the many instances that the team said he would. That forced Pittsburgh to place the rare right-to-first-refusal tag on him. This tender now allows the Steelers to match another offer and potentially receive compensation if Rodgers signs with another team.

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Last year, Rodgers waited until June 5 to officially sign with a one-year contract with the Steelers. That delay caused him to miss OTAs before arriving shortly before minicamp. Understandably, the Steelers do not want a repeat. But the prolonged waiting is reportedly testing the Steelers’ patience.

“If Rodgers hasn’t given them a decision by the start of organized team activities on May 18 – their latest deadline – their patience will start to turn into frustration, and maybe something more,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported this week.

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Pittsburgh is keen on seeing Rodgers suit up for them, and Rooney has said many times that the QB is in constant talks with the team. But nobody can pinpoint why there is such a delay in this decision, if they are headed to something positive. Despite the frustration, Rodgers still gives Pittsburgh its best chance to compete while developing young quarterbacks Drew Allar and Will Howard. That is one major reason why the Steelers want Rodgers, and haven’t shopped him around yet.