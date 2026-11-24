The Arizona Cardinals have displayed one of the weakest defenses in the NFL this season. They’re allowing about 29.4 points per game, putting them in 31st place in the league. Furthermore, they allowed 355.2 total yards per game. That placed them in 26th position in the league. These numbers forced head coach Mike LaFleur to make a difficult decision.

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After the Cardinals faced a disappointing 34-7 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, LaFleur decided that the team needed a fresh voice on defense. He fired Nick Rallis and brought in Teryl Austin as the interim defensive coordinator. Even though he called Rallis an “utmost professional,” LaFleur had to let him go.

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“I just felt in my heart this morning we needed a change, a fresh voice,” Coach LaFleur said, as per ESPN and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He further added that Rallis told him that he’d miss the Cardinals locker room, the organization, the city, and the fanbase.

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“It has not been good enough collectively,” LaFleur said. “All phases. As a team. It’s my job to find solutions, and this is one we are trying to find.”

Over four of the last five games and eight times overall in the 2026 season, the Cardinals have allowed at least 30 points. That played a significant role in their 3-8 record this season. But the loss against the Chiefs was the final nail in Rallis’ removal.

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“I thought they had a good plan with some things to beat the pressure so that when that’s the case, we got to be able to rush with four and cover,” LaFleur said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “And I know we’re capable of doing that better. I know we’re capable of stopping the run better than we did, particularly early. I mean they only finished with 118 [rushing yards], but it kind of started early where they were getting some of those gashes, and I thought we honed in there toward the end, but it was too late.”

Rallis began his NFL career as a defensive quality control with the Minnesota Vikings back in 2018. Later in 2021, he became a linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Later in 2023, former head coach Jonathan Gannon made him a defensive coordinator for the Cardinals. However, his partnership with LaFleur didn’t last beyond 11 games.

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For now, the Cardinals head coach has expressed his expectations from the interim defensive coordinator.

Mike LaFleur seems to have high expectations from Teryl Austin

Teryl Austin has already worked as a defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’d become a candidate for the defensive coordinator job in 2027. But for now, LaFleur wants to see if Austin’s calls can save Arizona in the Week 12 game against the Washington Commanders.

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During the Arizona Sports interview on Monday, LaFleur admitted that the team will search for a defensive coordinator in the 2027 season. Of course, Austin is a possible candidate for the role.

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“The foundation of what TA is able to do isn’t necessarily the foundation of what he’d put in starting in April, but he’s been around this a long time,” LaFleur noted. “He’s been around successful defenses. I just thought it was the right time. He’ll put his own spin on this.”

Meanwhile, the Cardinals also need to work on their offense. Through the last 11 games, they stayed below eight points in four games. The last three games ended up with a maximum score of seven points. Needless to say, LaFleur needs to work on the Cardinals’ offense as well.

But for now, the focus remains on Austin’s play-calling skills in the game against the Commanders.