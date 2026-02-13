Mike LaFleur Receives Concerning Update in DC Search as Cardinals Make Several Coaching Decisions

Essentials Inside The Story Reports indicate the Cardinals are likely to retain an old coaching name

The team’s defense was largely affected by health issues in 2025

The decision comes as a surprise as the team was looking at high-profile outside candidates

Mike LaFleur’s arrival in Arizona was meant to spark a defensive renaissance, but his first decision in the coordinator search is already raising eyebrows and pointing toward the status quo. Under Mike LaFleur’s new leadership, many expected the Arizona Cardinals to address their struggling defense. But now, a surprising update has dashed hopes of a fresh reset, as the team is now strongly considering a familiar face from the previous regime to lead the unit once again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s become a strong possibility that the #Cardinals end up retaining Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike LaFleur,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz tweeted on X. “Rallis was Arizona’s DC the last three seasons under Jonathan Gannon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to stick with Nick Rallis may take many by surprise for two major reasons. Firstly, the Cardinals were not short on options. When they sacked Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, league circles knew that an overhaul for prominent roles was inevitable. In fact, reports suggested that many outside candidates showed interest in serving as the team’s next defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the finalists were Rams passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, Giants interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen, and veteran defensive coach Wink Martindale. Now, it seems that Arizona either failed to land someone from outside the organization or played it safe by choosing familiarity. Then, there’s another major reason why this decision raises eyebrows.

Imago Credits: Via X @RapSheet

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Cardinals’ defense was one of the worst in the league, ranking 27th overall with 357.7 total yards surrendered per game. The unit also allowed 28.7 points per game, the fourth-worst mark, while recording just nineteen takeaways. Additionally, injuries also hurt the team’s performance. By December, a large portion of the unit was grappling with health setbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, linebacker Josh Sweat was down with an ankle injury, and cornerback Garrett Williams tore his Achilles tendon. Surprisingly, 26 players were on injured reserve when the team closed out the season, including non-defensive players. Moreover, sixteen players sat out ten or more games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, many critics felt that opponents easily outperformed Arizona, and making staff changes on both sides of the ball would have made more sense. Conversely, one of Rallis’s strengths is his experience calling defensive plays. For now, Mike LaFleur is betting on him for a defensive turnaround in 2026 while making other shake-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike LaFleur fills two important positions on the offensive staff

Soon after taking the reins as head coach, Mike LaFleur made sweeping changes to the team. He brought in seasoned offensive coach Nathaniel Hackett to serve as offensive coordinator. He also added Matt Merritt from the University of Miami as the wide receivers coach. And now, he’s ready to welcome two experienced coaches to bolster different offensive positions.

According to PHNX Cardinals, the team has hired former Pro Bowler Matt Schaub as the quarterbacks coach. Drafted in the third round in 2024 by the Atlanta Falcons, Schaub spent seventeen years in the NFL. During this stretch, he played for the Texans, Ravens, and Raiders. He earned his first Pro Bowl in 2009, finishing as the league’s passing leader (4,770). In 2023, he became a football analyst after his retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Dec 27, 2015 Baltimore, MD, USA Baltimore Ravens quarterback Matt Schaub 8 throws before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium MD USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 9019561

His vast playing experience could be what LaFleur wants to stabilize and elevate Arizona’s quarterback room. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have also retained offensive line coach Justin Frye. In a career that spans nearly two decades, Frye has a reputation as one of the most successful O-line coaches in college football. After making his debut with the Indiana Hoosiers, he coached across five college programs.

During his time at Ohio State from 2022 to 2024, Frye helped develop many young talents, including Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones. It’s been a year since Frye joined Arizona in the same role. The Cardinals’ offense ranked in the middle by scoring 325.8 yards per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

While injuries affected their performance, there is certainly room for improvement. With these additions, LaFleur is building a strong offensive foundation heading into the new season.