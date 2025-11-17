NFL Fans Outraged as Trey McBride Hit With Five-Figure Fine Over Refs’ Strange Decision

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride is cruising in the 2025 season. He is performing at his best level this year with 71 receptions for 718 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 11 weeks. But his most talked-about play in Week 11 had nothing to do with his stats and everything to do with a celebration that drew the league’s ire.

As he was running just inside the sideline with the ball, San Francisco 49ers‘ LBs Tatum Bethune and Nick Martin, and CB Darrell Luter Jr. pushed him out of bounds. However, what surprised everyone was that the referee flagged the TE for a nose wipe celebration with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that comes under taunting. The league is pretty serious about some violations more than others.

While commentators argued whether it was taunting, the referee stood firm on the NFL’s decision that outlawed such celebration. However, the bigger blow will be the 5-figure fine. Chances are that the fine amount could be $17,389, as Trey McBride has already been fined for taunting earlier this season.

In the first game this year between the divisional rivals early in week 3, he was punished for the same violation. With 13:33 left in the second quarter, QB Kyler Murray hit him for a 17-yard gain. After the play, McBride got up and faced 49ers safety Marques Sigle. He stood over him for a moment before walking back to the huddle. There was no flag on the field, but the league later reviewed the play.

The NFL fined McBride $11,593 for taunting. He became the first Cardinals player fined this season.

On the contrary, there have been plays when the league hasn’t fined the players despite the opponent’s pleas. In the week 10 game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, DE Tyree Wilson tackled RB J.K. Dobbins in the 3rd quarter. Dobbins got up limping and headed toward the medical tent, but stayed on the bench instead. No flag was thrown, but Dobbins said the officials missed a hip-drop tackle and called for the NFL to review the play. But the league did not fine Wilson.

However, the week 11 flag on Trey McBride immediately ignited a firestorm on social media, where fans questioned the league’s priorities.

Fans troll the NFL over Trey McBride’s flag issue

The NBA betting scandal has rocked the sports world, and while the NFL has reposted its own betting rules to prevent anything similar, fans are still frustrated. The league’s taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct guidelines come with fines that often feel complicated and inconsistent, leaving people confused and sometimes angry about what actually deserves a penalty.

For instance, a fan took an example from that and mentioned, “That ref is gambling, fbi investigate.”

The reaction online was a mix of sarcasm and genuine anger, with one fan joking it was the “Worst foul I’ve ever seen.”

Clearly, Trey McBride did almost nothing. He only got up from the tackle and celebrated. Still, the referee threw the flag. It forced even the Niners fans to take notice, as a 49ers supporter did clarify his stance on the flag, “As a football fan I hate it…but as a Niner fan.”

As a Niners fan, you can’t complain about the call, but as a football fan, it’s a tough one to watch. The disagreement is clear, as another fan reminded his fellow game watchers about the league name used often in the trolling circles. They wrote, “That’s ridiculous. No Fun League back in full effect.”

It was indeed hilarious to see the referee calling it a violation. Some fans were just so frustrated that they demanded the referee’s ouster. “Fire the official tomorrow. We dont need a woke nfl,” another supporter mentioned, calling out the NFL.

But that’s just the new rules of playing the game now. The league wants to protect its good reputation at any cost.