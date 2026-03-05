$1.8B MLB Franchise Offers Kyler Murray NFL Exit After Cardinals Release

Essentials Inside The Story The Arizona Cardinals are expected to release Kyler Murray ahead of the new league year.

The move would end the quarterback’s seven-year run with the franchise.

A surprising development has now added another layer to his uncertain future.

Just as his NFL career hits a major roadblock, Kyler Murray has been thrown an unexpected lifeline from the sport he left behind. After the Cardinals made their plans known, a surprising top voice from a $1.8 billion MLB franchise has offered a new opportunity for Murray. Turns out, the signal caller could get a second shot at baseball, the very sport he ditched to play in the NFL.

“Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback, and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career,” Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst said via reporter Ari Meirov’s post on X. “That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes.”

Forst’s statement comes in the wake of a confirmed divorce between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray. After a series of highs and lows throughout the tenure, the QB’s foot injury and the financial implications of his contract served as the last straw. The franchise that once viewed him as the franchise centerpiece is now ready to move on from him before the new league year begins, unless a trade materializes before then.

As Kyler gears up for free agency, the Oakland Athletics have made their intentions clear. For the record, Murray’s connection with baseball dates back to his time at Oklahoma. After transferring from Texas A&M in 2016, he initially served as a backup QB before developing a deep interest in baseball. He was an outfielder who played mostly in center field.

His genuine talent for the sport caught the attention of the Athletics, who picked him in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Despite his $4.66 million deal with the franchise, Murray ultimately chose football the following year. He entered the NFL as Arizona’s top pick in 2019. His actions led to serious consequences, as MLB placed him on its restricted list and forfeited the majority of his signing bonus. However, the Athletics retained his baseball rights.

And now, they are willing to give him another chance after eight years. The Athletics are currently playing in Sacramento and will eventually move to their permanent home in Las Vegas. Adding a name like Murray to a group that includes young talents could be exciting, even if he starts in the minors. Murray’s comeback would be a low-risk, high-interest bet, but the final decision still rests with him. Meanwhile, the player released a statement after the news of his potential release came to light.

Kyler Murray thanks Arizona fans in an emotional message

After months of speculation swirling around Kyler Murray’s future, Arizona has made up its mind. He won’t be part of the franchise anymore unless there’s a deal before the league year kicks off. On the financial side, his release has benefited the Cardinals immensely. He already has $36.8 million guaranteed for the 2026 season. Keeping him on the roster past March 16 would trigger another large contract guarantee.

Arizona would have to pay him $19.5 million in guarantees for the 2027 season. Releasing him before that deadline helps the Cardinals avoid long-term salary commitments. Also, the 28-year-old reportedly preferred to test the market rather than face uncertain situations with the Cardinals. After the developments, Murray took to X to thank everyone who remained by his side throughout the journey.

“To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and me during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Murray wrote on Monday. “I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization. I am sorry I failed us.”

“I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I am no stranger to adversity; I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me, and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed.”

During his seven seasons with Arizona, Murray delivered several productive seasons while his team had limited success. They made the postseason only once, in 2021. On a personal level, he earned two Pro Bowl selections. He also became one of just five players in NFL history to post over 20,000 passing yards and over 3,000 rushing yards within their first seven seasons.

However, Murray’s performances were marred by recurring injuries. After playing every game in 2019, 2020, and 2024, he missed time in several seasons. Most recently, he sustained a foot injury, which limited him to just five games last year. Reports suggest he has two primary destinations in mind. If the options don’t work out, the Athletics are holding out hope for his baseball debut.