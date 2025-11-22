Cardinals Owner Faces Major Hurdle in Firing Jonathan Gannon Amid Kyler Murray Trade Rumors

The Arizona Cardinals may want to erase this season, as they have won just three of the ten games. Sitting at the bottom of the NFC West, head coach Jonathan Gannon’s job security faces a greater threat. But letting him go isn’t as simple as it sounds. Team owner Michael Bidwill may face a certain financial roadblock if he makes a coaching change.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Michael Bidwill is already paying former general manager Steve Keim and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their contracts run through 2027, according to CBS Sports. If Bidwill parts ways with Gannon or Ossenfort, he would have to pay three different people for the same roles for the next two years.

This clearly creates a major financial hurdle that makes firing Gannon more complicated than it appears. Since Week 10, things have gone downhill for the Cardinals. They recorded a 44-22 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, followed by another 41-22 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In February 2023, Gannon signed a five-year deal with the Cardinals, replacing Kingsbury. Now, money may protect him more than wins do. Meanwhile, the team’s financial strain began in March 2022 because of long-term commitments. Kingsbury, who originally signed a four-year, $22.5 million deal in 2019, received a five-year extension. As part of the deal, the team pays him $7.5 million per year.

Similarly, the franchise extended Keim’s contract by five years. Unfortunately, Keim stepped down from his duties in January of the following year. At the time of their extensions, Michael Bidwill praised both men.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team’s turnaround over the last three seasons,” Bidwill said. “We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyler Murray rumors intensify amid Jonathan Gannon’s situation

Rumors around the Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray’s future have only heated up as Michael Bidwill reels from his several long-term contracts. Murray’s time is reportedly up with the team, especially since he played just five games this season. Moreover, his overall run with the Cardinals hasn’t been impressive, as he led his team to the playoffs only once in seven years.

Many fans wonder if the team is ready for a fresh start without the quarterback. Now, one team has expressed interest in welcoming Murray. Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the New York Jets plan to stick with quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the rest of the season. After that, they will bring in a new QB either through the draft or by contacting a veteran.

“The Jets owe Fields $10 million in guaranteed salary next year and will take a $22 million dead-money cap hit for 2026 when they inevitably release him in the offseason,” he added. “Add that to the $35 million dead-money hit they already have on their 2026 cap for Rodgers, and that’ll make $57 million in 2026 cap charges for quarterbacks no longer on the roster. Not ideal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Jets, quarterback Justin Fields was supposed to be their long-term player, but the plan fell apart. The team may turn to Murray, but everything is purely speculative for now. As for Jonathan Gannon, fans will have to wait for the final decision to unfold.