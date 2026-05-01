Rob Gronkowski Did It, and Now Cardinals Rookie Jeremiyah Love Is Doing the Same With His $53M Salary

Oh, what things one plans to do with their first NFL paycheck! Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson desires to buy a car, while Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon wants to buy his parents a house; understandable thrill and aspirations. But none of this is what Rob Gronkowski did, nor is it what Arizona Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love plans to do with his largest guaranteed rookie contract ever for a running back. And that’s only because he’s taken a leaf out of Gronkowski’s book.

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As the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love is set to enter the league on a four-year rookie deal worth roughly $53 million, fully guaranteed. The contract is expected to include a signing bonus close to $35 million, pushing him into the top tier of the league’s highest-paid players at the position before he has even taken his first NFL snap. Even in his rookie season alone, Love is projected to earn a base salary of about $885,000 alongside his prorated bonus. But he won’t be spending the way you might think.

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“I’m not spending any of my NFL checks,” Love told BRGridiron. “All that money, my financial advisor’s going to take care of all of that. I don’t know about it, it ain’t my job. It’s going to be there, making more and more money.”

That approach mirrors one of the most talked-about financial decisions by a retired tight end who played primarily for the Patriots and Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski.

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Throughout his 11-season career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski repeatedly said he avoided touching his NFL contract money altogether, instead treating it as long-term savings while living off endorsement income.

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“To this day, I still haven’t touched one dime of my signing bonus or NFL contract money,” he said while discussing his finances publicly later in his career. His rule was simple: spend marketing money, save football money.

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Across his playing career, Gronkowski earned more than $70 million in league salary, including roughly $53 million with the Patriots and another $17 million with the Buccaneers. Rather than relying on that income for day-to-day expenses, he funded his lifestyle through endorsement partnerships with brands such as Nike, Tide, Dunkin’, Visa, T-Mobile, Cheerios and Lyft, once reportedly bringing in around $8 million from sponsorships in a single year alone. “I just used my money that I was getting off the field to spend it on whatever I needed to spend it on,” he explained during an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast.

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The strategy was shaped early in his career. As a second-round pick entering a physically demanding position, Gronkowski did not assume longevity in the league and instead prioritized financial security beyond football. Love appears to be applying a similar philosophy before even taking his first professional snap.

Instead of relying on his rookie deal, he indicated that endorsement income would cover personal spending while his NFL salary remains invested. Even then, his priorities were clear when discussing what that marketing money might support first.

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“First thing I might buy with my marketing money is a house for my parents, car for my dad,” he said. “Shoot, I’m gonna put myself last. I’m going to take care of my family first.”

That kind of planning stands out in a league where managing sudden wealth has historically been a challenge for many young players. A widely cited Sports Illustrated estimate once suggested nearly 80% of former NFL players faced financial stress within a few years of retirement, though later academic research from the National Bureau of Economic Research found roughly one in six ultimately filed for bankruptcy within 12 years, still a striking number given how early most careers peak financially.

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And while there is no known personal relationship between Love and Gronkowski, the financial blueprint he referenced has become one of the most recognizable examples of disciplined wealth management in the league.

If he follows through on that approach, the Cardinals’ rookie would be joining a small group of players who treated their earliest NFL earnings not as spending power, but as foundation money for everything that comes after football.

But for the Notre Dame standout, the future already looks bright, as Love has been named as the favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2027.

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Jeremiyah Love beats Mendoza and Tate as OROY favorite

Coming into the NFL after a breakout junior season in 2025, where Jeremiyah Love started in all 12 games and led Notre Dame with 1,372 rushing yards on 199 carries. He also added 280 receiving yards, finishing with 1,652 yards from scrimmage and setting a college record with 21 total touchdowns in a single season.

Combining these attributes, the Cardinals’ RB1 has been deemed the oddsmakers’ choice as the frontrunner for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Love has the best odds despite the last seven OROY winners being quarterbacks or wide receivers. Furthermore, the Notre Dame standout is the highest-drafted back since Saquon Barkley in 2018, who won the award that season, and is leading the race with +200 and +300 at most sports books, ahead of Mendoza’s +300 to +400 range.

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Following Love and Mendoza, the most promising receivers are Carnell Tate, who was drafted fourth by the Tennessee Titans, and Jordyn Tyson, drafted eighth by the New Orleans Saints. At present, oddsmakers favor Tate, but the gap is minimal across major sportsbooks; Tate’s best odds are +400 at DraftKings, while Tyson’s are +500.

Jeremiyah Love is entering the NFL with both elite talent and a smart financial plan. By following Gronkowski’s blueprint, he is setting himself up for long-term success on and off the field. If his discipline matches his play, the Cardinals’ rookie could be one of the best investments the league has seen in years.