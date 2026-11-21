Less than a month ago, Carson Beck was Arizona’s emergency third-string quarterback. He moved into the starting role after Gardner Minshew’s season-ending elbow injury, only for a new setback to put that plan on hold ahead of a trip to Kansas City. The Cardinals now turn to Josh Johnson. It is Arizona’s latest change at quarterback this season.

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“The #Cardinals are planning to start veteran QB Josh Johnson on Sunday vs. the #Chiefs, as Carson Beck deals with a back injury. The 40-year-old Johnson arrived in Arizona on November 11th,” Ari Meirov posted on X.

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Johnson has spent 15 years in the league with more than a dozen teams, most recently on Cincinnati’s practice squad. Johnson himself is realistic about it, noting that he has been with the club for less than two weeks.

“I’m realistic, I’ve only been here nine days,” Johnson said. “I understand that everything isn’t going to be perfect. I’m not trying to be perfect, I’m trying to play winning football. Football is a game that’s always chaos. For me, it’s just going out there and knowing where to go with the ball.”

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Nothing about it seems to rattle him. Johnson has bounced between teams for years, and he treats moments like this as part of the deal.

“That’s what makes the NFL great — expect the unexpected,” Johnson said. “Everybody thinks they can predict what’s going to happen in this league, and it never works out the way that they predict. That’s why we all love the game of football.”

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He will at least have a familiar voice in his ear. Johnson briefly played for the Jets in 2021, when Mike LaFleur was the offensive coordinator there. In three appearances, Johnson completed 29 of 45 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Though brief, that shared history clearly matters to the first-year coach.

“I mean, this ball’s getting put down at noon on Sunday, and we’re gonna go. The cool part is, if it is Josh, I’ve called plays for him before and had a really great experience calling plays for him. So we’ll go shoot our shot, and I expect nothing less from our guys.”

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LaFleur was just as complimentary about what Johnson brings around the team, having been around the NFL for more than the years Beck and Minshew have combined.

“He’s incredible in the quarterback room, he’s incredible for the starter, he’s incredible for young quarterbacks,” LaFleur added. “The way he sees the game, his energy, his positivity, how he keeps it real. He’s mature, and he can still sling it.”

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The bigger picture explains why this feels so unusual. Jacoby Brissett started Week 8 against Dallas, was benched, and later traded to Baltimore for a 2027 fourth-round pickc and a 2028 seventh-round pick. Gardner Minshew took over in Week 9 against Seattle but suffered a season-ending UCL injury that will require surgery. Beck then made his first career start in Week 10.

If Johnson does take the field, Sportradar’s research shows Arizona would be only the fourth team since 1950 to start four quarterbacks in four weeks – 2026 Ravens, 2022 Cardinals, and 1952 Dallas Texans – and the second to do it this season.

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It is a big ask of a quarterback with under two weeks in the building, yet the Cardinals look comfortable leaning on a player the league knows as its ultimate journeyman.

For now, LaFleur says the team will “proceed as if” Johnson is the guy, though he has not fully ruled out Beck.

LaFleur Stays Real About Carson Beck’s Status For Chiefs Matchup

The reason for the Cardinals’ latest switch is Beck’s back. The rookie, a third-round pick, felt spasms flare up this week, practiced with no issues Wednesday, went limited Thursday, and sat out Friday. Arizona is expected to list him as questionable.

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Carson Beck’s back spasms are recurring; he was previously Arizona’s third-string quarterback, he suffered a preseason rib injury, and he had college UCL surgery.

LaFleur has suggested this should not drag on for weeks, but the club is now unsure and waiting to see how he responds to treatment.

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“Carson will be DNP today. Not going to shut the door on him, but we’re going to proceed as if Josh [Johnson] is going to be starting on Sunday,” LaFleur told reporters Friday.

The timeline for Beck, who still hopes to play, is just as tight.

“We’re just taking it one minute at a time right now, not even one day at a time,” LaFleur said of Beck. “It’s basically just kind of responding to the treatment. You know, see how he feels when he wakes up tomorrow (Saturday).

In his lone start this season, Beck completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, was sacked five times, and took the loss. LaFleur was honest about what he would prefer, too.

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“I’d be lying to you if I said that I’d be okay not seeing him [Beck] go on Sunday. But it is what it is. Show goes on in this league,” LaFleur said.

Even so, it sounds unlikely that Beck gets cleared for Arrowhead, where he would be making only his second NFL start.