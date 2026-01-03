Cardinals Veteran Clears Feelings on Jonathan Gannon Amidst Doubt Over Head Coaching Future

Essentials Inside The Story Arizona's playoff hopes never took off, and a brutal losing streak has now put Jonathan Gannon firmly under the microscope

Despite the record, a veteran leader insists the locker room hasn't cracked

Injuries, finances, and lost momentum all collide as ownership weighs whether another reset is worth the price

The Arizona Cardinals went into 2025 believing they were ready to push toward the postseason. Instead, the season unraveled almost immediately, spiraling into a 3–13 mess. Questions are creeping in about head coach Jonathan Gannon’s future, and lineman Kelvin Beachum, for one, is by his side.

“But considering where we’re at as a team right now, considering the roster we have at the moment, considering how many people are on the roster and on IR, he’s kept his culture intact. There have been no quits, no ill will, there have been no no-shows, and people not showing up to meetings…Considering where we are, he’s the right man for the job,” Beachum said.

That endorsement comes with one game left in a season that’s already cemented itself among the worst in franchise history. The Cardinals have lost eight straight and 13 of their last 14 as they head into the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

In that context, simply keeping the locker room together matters. Culture doesn’t usually show up in the standings, but when a season goes sideways this fast, it’s often the first thing to fracture. According to Beachum, that hasn’t happened. And the circumstances haven’t exactly been forgiving.

Arizona has been hit harder by injuries than any team in the league. Entering Week 16, the Cardinals had 23 players appear on injury reports, more than anyone else. The Detroit Lions were next.

The schedule hasn’t helped, either. The rest of the NFC West was brutal outside the division, with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Rams combining for a 26–7 record against non-divisional opponents.

Still, those explanations only go so far. Other teams have dealt with injuries, too. The 49ers spent much of the season without key offensive pieces and are still heading to the playoffs. Plenty of teams have played tough schedules and found ways to survive.

That’s the part that makes Gannon’s situation complicated. When the front office sits down to evaluate the season, injuries and strength of schedule will be noted, but they won’t lead the conversation. Wins and losses always do.

And when you look at the wins and losses, there’s no avoiding the reality. For all the context and all the circumstances, Jonathan Gannon’s future in Arizona remains very much unsettled.

Jonathan Gannon’s future is up in the air

A loss to the Los Angeles Rams this week would put Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals in uncomfortable territory. It would mark the first time in franchise history that Arizona finished with 14 or more losses. Gannon is 15–35 since taking over. And more than the raw numbers, what worries people is the direction.

There was a sense of forward movement not long ago. In his second year, 2024, the Cardinals looked like they were starting to figure some things out. This season, that progress disappeared. Arizona sits at 3–13 heading into the finale, and it’s hard to ignore how much ground they’ve lost.

That’s why Gannon’s name keeps coming up whenever coaching hot seats are mentioned. Still, he isn’t projecting someone who’s expecting bad news. When asked about his conversations with owner Michael Bidwill, Gannon didn’t offer much detail, but his tone was pretty calm.

“I’m not gonna get into all of that, but I feel good,” he said.

The decision, though, isn’t just about whether Gannon can coach. There’s another layer that complicates things for Bidwill. Moving on wouldn’t be cheap. The Cardinals are still paying Kliff Kingsbury, and firing Gannon with two years left on his contract would mean cutting checks to three head coaches at the same time.

In the end, it all lands with Bidwill. Bidwill has to decide whether the on-field results outweigh the cost of another reset. He may want to pull the trigger. He may not be able to.