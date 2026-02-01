What is Mike LaFleur’s Net Worth in 2026? Cardinals HC’s Contract Breakdown, NFL Earnings, Salary & More

The Arizona Cardinals have officially shifted gears. After firing Jonathan Gannon in early January, the front office conducted an extensive search. Finally, they seemed to have reached a final decision: Mike LaFleur to be their new head coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Arizona Cardinals are planning to hire Rams OC Mike LaFleur as the franchise’s next head coach, a source tells The Athletic,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic announced on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 38 years old, Mike is no longer just “Matt LaFleur’s younger brother,” he is soon to command his own NFC West team as head coach.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned!