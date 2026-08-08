“You Go With Jacoby All the Way”: Veteran NFL QB Pumps the Brakes on Carson Beck Hype After HOF Game

The Arizona Cardinals are desperate for a turnaround in their fortunes. Over the past 4 seasons, all they’ve had is a dismal 19-49 win-loss record. Last season ended as a 3-14 disaster with Jacoby Brissett under center, filling in for an injured Kyler Murray. Now, rookie QB Carson Beck signed in the 2026 NFL draft is getting all the hype ahead of the preseason after previously being looked at as a developmental QB. His stock is at an all-time high, especially after the recent HOF game vs the Carolina Panthers.

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The Cardinals might’ve lost the game 33-30, but Beck was impressive in his first HOF game. His skills earned him plaudits from ESPN Analyst and ex-NFL QB Dan Orlovsky. But despite the praise, former NFL QB Luke McCown has warned against hyping the former Georgia Bulldogs QB who won 2 NCAA Championships as a backup.

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“Dan knows this… all preseason games but the first one especially and the HOF game even more, have 0, and I mean 0 correlation to giving anyone an actual look into whether a guy is ready to be considered as the starter. Of course he never got fooled; they played 2 static coverages all night. Little to no pressures, no nickel 3-down overloads…. No disguises, nothing. Good for Carson, and I mean that sincerely, but we gotta pump the brakes! You go with Jacoby all the way until the season is gone or he doesn’t give you the best chance to win,” McCown posted on X.

McCown believes Jacoby Brissett should start for the Cardinals throughout the season. Jacoby might have had a 1-11 record last season, but it was his career-best season in passing yards (3,366) and passing touchdowns (23).

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Carson Beck’s stat line against the Carolina Panthers read an impressive 15-of-19 completed passes for 188 yards on a 78.9% pass completion rate, 1 passing TD, and 0 interceptions, and earned him a 125.4 passer rating. After the game, Dan Orlovsky also showered praise on the rookie during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Carson Beck told the Cardinals last night you have to consider me for the starting QB job sooner rather than later… He never once got fooled by coverage & he played fast.. The eyes were always in the right place & the ball always went to the right place,” Orlovsky added.

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He further detailed how Mike LaFleur, the Cardinals’ HC, put Beck under different positions throughout the game. His 49-yard pass to WR Jalen Brooks, despite defender Lathan Ransom delivering a heavy hit, was undoubtedly Beck’s best highlight alongside the 5-yard back-shoulder fade to Simi Fehoko for a touchdown.

While Beck might not be close to the starter role after his outing against a 2nd-string Panthers defense, it was a “good first stepping stone” for the rookie, as LaFleur put it after the game.