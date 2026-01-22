Panthers’ Biggest Roster Needs: CJ Allen Miss Pushes Carolina Toward Texas A&M Star in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Essentials Inside The Story The Panthers face major gaps in defense and offense.

Despite Scourton's impressive rookie season, the team need another pass rusher.

Ekwonu's injury may force the Panthers to strengthen their offensive line.

Despite making the playoffs by default, the Panthers gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the first round. Bryce Young played well enough that the criticism around his game should quiet down, for the time being, anyway. However, the primary needs can be found on defense and possibly the offensive line.

Carolina Panthers’ Needs

Linebacker

The Panthers have selected decent pass-rushing linebackers in recent drafts, but a three-down player at the position is needed. More than a run stuffer, a linebacker who can cover is an offseason goal.

Edge Rusher

Nic Scourton played incredibly well as a rookie, but another consistent pass rusher to pair him with is needed, as D.J. Wonnum looks set for free agency.

Offensive Line

Starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu tore his patella tendon during the first quarter of the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He will be out for a while and may miss all of 2026. Interior blockers Cade Mayes and Austin Corbett are set for free agency.

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Cashius Howell/Edge/Texas A&M

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Texas A&M Sep 27, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell 9 defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20250927_FB_NCAA_AUBURN_TAMU_MLC_4088

If CJ Allen falls to this spot, I believe the Panthers would scoop him up, but the Georgia linebacker is getting a lot of love in the scouting community. In Howell, they are getting a system fit that could be a terrific pairing with Scourton. He’s also a pass-rushing linebacker who is effective in space.

ROUND 2: Jake Golday/LB/Cincinnati

Golday is the three-down linebacker the Panthers’ defense needs, as he’s tough, instinctive, and well-rounded. Dan Morgan will love him.

ROUND 3: Michael Trigg/TE/Baylor

Imago November 29, 2025 Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg 1 walks out before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Houston Cougars the and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_702 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Carolina has solid tight ends but no true playmakers. They seem to have an aversion to throwing the ball to Ja’Tavion Sanders, and he hasn’t developed as expected. Trigg can get downfield and be a large receiver at the tight end position.

ROUND 4: Brian Parker/IOL/Duke

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Duke Vs UConn NOV 8 November 8, 2025: Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II 53 looks to block during an NCAA football game against the UConn Huskies Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in East Hartford, CT. Rusty Jones/Cal Media Credit Image: Rusty Jones/Cal Sport Media East Hartford Ct USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_792.jpg RustyxJonesx csmphotothree440896

The Panthers could use a guard or center, and Parker, who played right tackle for Duke, projects to either.