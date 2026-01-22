Latest
Panthers' Biggest Roster Needs: CJ Allen Miss Pushes Carolina Toward Texas A&M Star in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

By Tony Pauline

Jan 22, 2026

Link Copied!
  • The Panthers face major gaps in defense and offense.
  • Despite Scourton's impressive rookie season, the team need another pass rusher.
  • Ekwonu's injury may force the Panthers to strengthen their offensive line.

Despite making the playoffs by default, the Panthers gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the first round. Bryce Young played well enough that the criticism around his game should quiet down, for the time being, anyway. However, the primary needs can be found on defense and possibly the offensive line.

Carolina Panthers’ Needs

Linebacker

The Panthers have selected decent pass-rushing linebackers in recent drafts, but a three-down player at the position is needed. More than a run stuffer, a linebacker who can cover is an offseason goal.

Edge Rusher

Nic Scourton played incredibly well as a rookie, but another consistent pass rusher to pair him with is needed, as D.J. Wonnum looks set for free agency.

Offensive Line

Starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu tore his patella tendon during the first quarter of the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He will be out for a while and may miss all of 2026. Interior blockers Cade Mayes and Austin Corbett are set for free agency.

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Cashius Howell/Edge/Texas A&M

If CJ Allen falls to this spot, I believe the Panthers would scoop him up, but the Georgia linebacker is getting a lot of love in the scouting community. In Howell, they are getting a system fit that could be a terrific pairing with Scourton. He’s also a pass-rushing linebacker who is effective in space.

ROUND 2: Jake Golday/LB/Cincinnati

Golday is the three-down linebacker the Panthers’ defense needs, as he’s tough, instinctive, and well-rounded. Dan Morgan will love him.

ROUND 3: Michael Trigg/TE/Baylor

Carolina has solid tight ends but no true playmakers. They seem to have an aversion to throwing the ball to Ja’Tavion Sanders, and he hasn’t developed as expected. Trigg can get downfield and be a large receiver at the tight end position.

ROUND 4: Brian Parker/IOL/Duke

The Panthers could use a guard or center, and Parker, who played right tackle for Duke, projects to either.

