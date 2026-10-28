Caroline Wozniacki and Ex-NBA Star Husband David Lee Dress Up as Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce for Halloween

With the spooky season here, everyone is showing off their latest costume and athletes are no different. But rather than dress up as monsters or fictional characters, tennis legend Caroline Wozniacki and her husband decided to play the power couple whose “royal wedding” took the NFL community by storm back in July: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

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In her October 27 post on Instagram, Wozniacki posted a carousel of three pictures featuring herself and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, dressed as Kelce and Swift. In the caption to the pictures, which were likely taken at the couple’s Fisher Island residence in Miami, the tennis star tagged Kelce and Swift as well.

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“Halloween party 2026! @taylorswift and @killatrav take Miami! How’d we do?!” Wozniacki wrote.

In the first picture, the couple stood together, with Lee donning the Chiefs’ red-and-white uniform emblazoned with Travis Kelce’s staple #87, complete with eye blacks Kelce occasionally paints on himself. However, Lee kept it a little chill, choosing not to wear pads, cleats, or a helmet.

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Wozniacki herself was dressed in a blond wig with bangs and a bedazzled light pink mini dress depicting objects typically associated with Miami, like palm trees, dolphins, flamingoes, and convertible cars. Interestingly, the outfit seems to be by Clio Peppiatt, a designer whose party dresses Swift seems to love.

With the dazzling outfit, Wozniacki paired a pair of similarly bedazzled silver boots. In the next two images, she stood with microphone in hand, striking poses like the pop star.

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Her Halloween costume choice comes as no surprise to fans, however, since Wozniacki has long been a fan of the ‘Shake It Up’ singer. More than a decade ago, Wozniacki and Serena Williams actually joined the singer on stage while attending a Taylor Swift Hyde Park concert in London.

When she was asked during an interview at the Live @ Wimbledon studio which song Williams and she sang along to, Wozniacki gleefully explained that she knew all of Swift’s songs. She also revealed that she and Williams often sang Taylor Swift songs during karaoke sessions.

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The 36-year-old’s love for Swift’s music goes beyond just karaoke, though. She even included Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” in the official WTA player music playlist she curated for fans in 2015.

Wozniacki, the former World No. 1 tennis star, has amassed 30 WTA singles titles over the course of her active career. Although she returned to the competitive circuit in 2023 after a three-year hiatus, she eventually sat out the 2025 season as she was expecting her third child.

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Wozniacki has since confirmed that she is bowing out of professional tournaments, and will likely only remain active in tennis exhibition events.

“No. I think it’s a no. If it were up to David, he would point out that I have my protected ranking and can play the big tournaments,” she said on the Nothing Major podcast last year. “I still have a long time to decide. If I think I can get back in shape, never say never. But with three small children, it’s already a full-time job. I have three small children. I want to travel. It’s been fun doing TV and I really enjoy it. So I think that’s my next step. I like to work a few weeks a year and then relax with my family. It’s the perfect balance.”

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It seems that after winning a Grand Slam title, and enjoying some time at the top of the world rankings, the tennis star is now content to enjoy the simpler things in life, like dressing up in cheesy couple costumes as her favorite American musical artist and her NBA-star husband.

And while Lee has not expressed publicly whether he is a fan of Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs, or Kelce personally, his willing participation in the gag costume suggested he endorsed the idea wholeheartedly.

Lee, who is a former NBA Champion, has happily played the part asked of him in previous Halloweens with his wife. Last year, the couple dressed up as cops, and their three kids as adorable robbers. In 2024, Wozniacki was Cruella, Lee was the dog catcher, and their two older kids wore Dalmation-inspired outfits.

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Halloween sure is a fun holiday in the former tennis star’s house!