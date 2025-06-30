Cash-Strapped California’s $10M Announcement Gives 49ers Major Boost After Big Pledge

Last month, Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, did not include any funding for the World Cup in his revised state budget. That’s what the records showed. But in the newest update, the state now had $10 million to help with World Cup matches in the Bay Area and Southern California. The new budget deal was reached between the governor and legislative leaders, and the $10 million in discussion will be direct monetary support for the 2026 FIFA World Cup operations.

The soccer tournament will include six matches at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and eight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles County) during this time next year and the money will be split between both cities. It is expected that the event will boost the local economies, but that sure comes with millions of initial investment. These funds will help with the financial pressures on the nonprofit Bay Area Host Committee. This will be a huge help for the San Francisco 49ers too.

Ultimately, this is good news because the 2026 World Cup will cost up to $50 million, and FIFA is only paying $13 million for the publicly owned stadium events. However, in a city with a law that prohibits taxpayer funding from being used for stadium events, the 49ers had come forward in February to “cover approved Santa Clara public safety costs for the games they’re hosting, if necessary.” However, critics of the 49ers argued that the organization only agreed to pay approved costs, suggesting that there might be some issues with additional costs. But with the new $10 million help, things take an interesting turn, considering California is in a $12 billion budget deficit. Out of the $12 billion, $10 million is just a small portion, as reported by San Franscisco Chronicle.

On top of the curretly decided amount, a Newsom spokesperson told ‘Front Office Sports’ that the hosts can also access the $7 million that was kept aside in the 2022 Budget Bill to help with World Cup security. So that’s a total of $17 million. But things don’t end here.

The Bay Area Host Committee and 10 other U.S. World Cup host cities have been lobbying to get federal money from President Donald Trump. After all, it may take up to $625 million for security at the matches, according to public records. And so the POTUS has a World Cup task force and the House Homeland Security Committee to make sure they can make ends meet.

State funds buy the 49ers breathing room, but pressure remains!

This $17 million lifeline doesn’t magically erase the Niners’ exposure. It only makes the 49ers’ high-stakes gamble bigger. Critics, like Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Council Member Kelly Cox (who voted against the 49ers guarantee), remain wary. They are of the opinion that they need to ensure Santa Clara doesn’t get saddled with World Cup losses and have advocated for more safeguards. However, the 49ers’ deal was passed on a 5-2 vote (five council members in agreement with the NFL team).

For the 49ers and Levi’s Stadium, the World Cup is more than just a massive soccer party. It’s the ultimate pre-game for hosting Super Bowl LX just months later in February 2026. The global spotlight, the stadium upgrades already underway, the chance to showcase Silicon Valley’s tech-forward venue to the world—it’s legacy-building. What do you think?