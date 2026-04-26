Bengals Rookie Eager to Sack Patrick Mahomes After Disappointing Chiefs Snub

Almost every defensive rookie desires to sack quarterback Patrick Mahomes because he is such an influential figure. This year, the Cincinnati Bengals’ second-round pick stepped into his professional career with the same wish. However, it was not just because he wanted to make a name for himself, but also because the Kansas City Chiefs snubbed him.

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“I think it would be a good experience,” said Cashius Howell after the draft. “I’m just trying to come in and make a positive impact on everything, so if it comes down to me sacking Patrick Mahomes, so be it. I’m just trying to make sure I put myself in the right positions and just going about it the right way.”

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The Bengals drafted Cashius Howell in the second round (overall No. 41). The franchise hosted Howell during their top 30 meeting before the draft. He started his college career at Bowling Green and then transferred to Texas A&M. Having grown up as a Chiefs fan, Howell had expectations that the franchise would draft him. They had two picks in the first round, but Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods were their picks. The franchise also had the 40th pick, but decided to go with Oklahoma’s R Mason Thomas. Despite that, Howell was glad how it all worked out with him and the Bengals.

“They [Chiefs] had taken an edge rusher before me, so… you know, it’s all good,” said Howell. “I grew up a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but at this point, I’m just thankful to be a Bengal, so we’re going to see them when we see them.”

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Texas A&M Sep 27, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell 9 defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20250927_FB_NCAA_AUBURN_TAMU_MLC_4088

Howell’s college stats show that he is quite efficient at sacking. Last season, he recorded 11.5 sacks (career best), 31 tackles, and 6 pass deflections in 12 games. It earned him the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the Unanimous All-American title.

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What makes his move to the Bengals even more special is that he already has a great relationship with defensive end Shemar Stewart. The two were teammates in college before Stewart was picked in the first round of the draft last year.

“Shemar, that’s my guy. We did one year together at Texas A&M. That’s my guy,” said Howell. “I definitely consider him a friend. I’m excited to reunite and see what we can do on the field this year.”

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The situation is similar to that of NFL legend Tom Brady. Brady was a San Francisco 49ers fan. The decision to pass on him proved to be too costly for the franchise as Brady went on to win seven Super Bowls.

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The defensive end also walked the same path, as he is not ready to focus on the Chiefs anymore. While the SEC DPOY has set his desire, he has also laid a pathway to achieve it.

Cashius Howell will focus on honing his skills to achieve his dreams

Aiming to sack Patrick Mahomes after entering the NFL is a big step. While some may laugh, others appreciate it for having such high dreams. But DE Cashius Howell is not willing to pay any attention to what others are saying. He will be following a certain path to stop the quarterback in his tracks.

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“Really just being a master of my craft, honing on the small, technical details,” said Cashius Howell. “I feel like that’s what really separates me. Coming into the league, I’m honing in on all the small details in every facet of my game to just fine-tune myself and put myself in the best position to come in there and make plays, and really be a positive addition to the team.”

The Bengals have Stewart, which is going to be great for Howell, as it will help him settle sooner.

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“I know that you guys have definitely had a good pass rush these past couple years, bringing Shemar (Stewart) in, you guys had Trey Hendrickson, and I feel like you guys definitely have a great defense established so far, and I feel like I’ll definitely be a great addition to it,” said Howell.

LB Trey Hendrickson has left for the Baltimore Ravens; Howell is there to replace the former’s production. This is going to be a tough ask, but Howell has the talent and will have all the help he needs from Stewart.

The Bengals did all they could in the offseason to bolster their defense after poor performances last season. The arrival of Dexter Lawrence was a big move for the team, but they went ahead and added more strength by bringing Howell in the draft. Whether this is enough to help the Bengals get back to contention in the AFC North is a question only time will tell, but until then, it will be exciting to see how Howell grows in his rookie year.