CBS Decides Tony Romo’s Immediate Future as J.J. Watt Impresses in His Absence

Tony Romo’s future with CBS remains uncertain after the network placed the former quarterback on indefinite leave following his OWI arrest. For now, however, CBS appears ready to continue without him.

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Romo was cited for unsafe passing, possessing an open intoxicant, and initially refusing to undergo intoxication testing. In his absence, CBS turned to J.J. Watt to join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for the Week 2 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, as well as the Week 3 meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro.

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“CBS has announced the broadcast teams for Week 2 and Week 3,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote. “The top team continues to consist of Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt. That includes the Ravens-Cowboys game to be played in Brazil.”

“Most believe Romo won’t return this year. Many believe he’ll never be back, with only a buyout to be negotiated.”

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CBS announced its broadcast plans roughly two weeks after Romo revealed on social media that he would plead no contest to the OWI-related charges. The former Cowboys quarterback also opened up about his struggles with alcohol and painkillers, explaining that his dependence on both increased while he dealt with ongoing problems stemming from his back injuries.

Romo has undergone two back surgeries, including one to remove a spinal cyst and another to repair a herniated disk. He said the procedures left him with “constant, debilitating pain.”

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The former quarterback has since said that he is working with a team of doctors to address his health and make the necessary changes. He also accepted responsibility for the incident that led to his arrest.

“These are my failures, and I take that responsibility for them,” Romo said.

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While his statement left the door open for a possible return, CBS has not publicly confirmed when, or whether, he will be back in the booth.

Romo’s legal penalties include an $834 fine, a six-month suspension of his driver’s license, and the installation of an ignition interlock device on his vehicle for at least a year after his suspension ends. He also agreed to a mandatory jail provision if he is arrested for another OWI within the next decade.

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Those penalties, however, do not automatically bring his CBS career to an end.

Romo joined CBS in 2017 and signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with the network in 2020. His deal reportedly runs through 2030, with around $72 million still remaining. Rather than immediately terminate the contract, CBS could instead negotiate a settlement once his indefinite leave is resolved.

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FOX Sports’ Brian Webber suggested that CBS could face criticism if it chose to fire Romo while he is seeking treatment.

“If CBS goes ahead and fires him, they’ll look tone-deaf for punishing someone who has admitted he has a problem and is seeking treatment,” Webber wrote on X. “Could give them additional leverage in getting more cash in settlement talks for years left on his deal.”

J.J. Watt is making the most of his opportunity

Watt has already begun calling the games for CBS Sports. He called Sunday’s Week 1 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers. And it seems like the football community is starting to like him.

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His transition to the top broadcasting team drew significant praise from his peers. NFL insider Peter Schrager noted that he enjoyed Watt’s take on the broadcasts. He previously highlighted the chemistry between Watt and Ian Eagle when the former defensive lineman was part of CBS’ No. 2 broadcast team. CBS CEO David Berson has also been impressed by Watt’s progress.

“He understands the medium of television,” Berson told Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy. “He understands the medium of social media. He’s very quick, very clever, very smart, very hard-working. After a couple of years in that capacity, he and I had conversations about another opportunity for him to further grow and challenge himself. We decided, ‘Let’s go the game route.’ I think he had an outstanding year last year, he and Ian. I’m really, really proud of what they did.”

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Watt’s biggest advantage is the perspective he brings to the booth. While top NFL broadcasts often feature former quarterbacks as lead analysts, Watt offers viewers a closer look at defensive schemes, pass protections, and the battles taking place in the trenches.

During the Vikings-Packers game, he impressed viewers with his preparation and ability to anticipate defensive calls. He also used statistics effectively, explained breakdowns along the offensive line, and offered his thoughts on several late-game defensive penalties.

That positive response could make CBS’ decision more complicated if Romo eventually seeks to return. For now, Watt has the chance to keep growing in the network’s top booth while Romo focuses on his recovery.

CBS has not closed the door on Romo, but the network’s latest scheduling decision makes one thing clear. Watt will remain the voice beside Nantz for the immediate future, and his strong start could give CBS plenty to consider before making its next move.