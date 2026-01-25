CBS Makes Controversial Broadcasting Decision as Snow Causes Issues in Patriots vs Broncos AFC Championship Game

We’ve finally reached the part of this season we’ve waited all year long for. Today’s the all-important conference battle between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, and both teams look like title contenders. And if you’ve tuned into CBS, you’ve probably noticed an unusual glitch. Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

It’s a dramatically snowy night, and CBS hasn’t figured its way around it yet, it seems. They’re showing digital yard lines in the snow, which is causing the players to disappear.

To be fair, this wasn’t entirely predictable. The game began under relatively clean conditions. Early on, the field looked normal on television. The green popped and the yard markers were visible. Everyone knew the weather was coming, but the shift happened fast. By the time the second half rolled around, the snow and haze had taken over completely.

Once the yard lines and hash marks disappeared beneath the snow, CBS tried to compensate by overlaying digital markers on the field. The solution created a new problem. Those virtual lines made players from both teams appear semi-transparent as they crossed them. It was especially noticeable with the Patriots in white uniforms.

By the fourth quarter, CBS finally pulled the plug on the digital lines. That fixed one issue and created another. Suddenly, fans were left trying to track the ball without any visual help at all. Even veteran broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo struggled at times to locate where the play was going. It was confusing in the booth and no less so at home.

For viewers who had waited all year for this game, it was frustrating. The broadcast kept pulling attention away from the football. And for Broncos fans, it stung even more. Especially those inside the stadium, sitting through the snow and cold—only to watch their team come up short at the end.

The Broncos came close—it wasn’t enough

The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019, surviving a brutal night and edging the Denver Broncos 10–7 in severe conditions. With Bo Nix sidelined, Denver knew from the start this game would have to be won on defense. There wasn’t another option with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham under center.

And to their credit, the Broncos’ defense showed up. Holding a Drake Maye-led offense to just 10 points is usually enough to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl. On most nights, that performance wins. This just wasn’t most nights.

Stidham was under pressure all game, sacked three times, and finished completing 17 passes, with only one going for more than 12 yards. When Denver needed one last play to flip the game, he floated the ball just a bit too much, and Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez stepped in to seal it with an interception.

Things could’ve swung if that throw had come out differently. They also could’ve swung earlier if kicker Wil Lutz hadn’t missed two field goals. Lutz had been automatic from short range all season—perfect on 13 attempts inside 31 yards this year and 92-for-94 from that distance in his career. Pretty bad day to miss the target.

From a broader view, this was a defensive show on both sides. The game was tied 7–7 at halftime, and then the weather took over. Andres Borregales’ field goal in the third quarter ended up being the only scoring play of the second half, and it stood as the difference.

For all the disappointment, the Denver Broncos don’t leave this season empty-handed. A No. 1 seed. An 11-game regular-season winning streak. A 14–3 record. And arguably the most disruptive pass rush in the league. They can be proud. Losing Nix to an ankle injury changed everything, and it’s fair to wonder how different this game might have looked if he’d been healthy.

But that doesn’t erase what this team accomplished this year. As Bo Nix’s upward trajectory continues, they’ll only get better.