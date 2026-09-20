CBS Reporter Melanie Collins Announces Week 2 NFL Assignment In a Two Word Message

Melanie Collins marked a great start to the 2026 NFL season, co-hosting the first-ever ‘America’s Tailgate’ for CBS Sports, and will now be across the country covering games on the sideline. She has her bags packed for Week 2!

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“Hola Houston!” Collins wrote on her Instagram story, already on location for Sunday Night Football, with the Houston Texans hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.

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Collins will be the sideline reporter for the game, with veteran Kevin Harlan being the play-by-play commentator. For Week 1, she was in Los Angeles covering the Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals game.

She has been a sideline reporter for college football and has worked as a fill-in host for ‘SportsNation’ and ‘First Take’ on ESPN, her Paramount bio states. Collins has also covered college basketball for CBS Sports.

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Collins is going to attend one of the more exciting matchups of Week 2. The Cincinnati Bengals enter as favorites, especially after their dominant showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Houston Texans lost their Week 1 clash with the Buffalo Bills and are going to spar with yet another challenging opponent in Cincinnati.

However, there are some interesting storylines to keep an eye on, as they could affect the stakes in the game. The Bengals can be without star quarterback Joe Burrow, while the Texans will be without Pro-Bowler Nico Collins

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Burrow recorded 25 of 35 for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception last week. But he has been dealing with a back injury, which could keep him out of the game. He was limited in practice this Wednesday and Thursday, but resumed full practice on Friday, and said he’ll “be out there” if the injury doesn’t need surgery.

Defensive end Shemar Stewart will be looking to return after recovering from a left knee hyperextension during training camp. But the Bengals defense will have all eyes on it, especially after forcing four turnovers on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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With Collins out, the Texans will have to rely on former Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte along with Dalton Schultz. Boutte remains positive despite not having Collins for the game.

“He’s not here, obviously, but we still got to do the same thing we’ve been doing,” Boutte said Friday. “He’s depending on us. All I just do is, whether it’s blocking, catching the ball, just try to perform where I can. I don’t really focus on the targets, the catches, the stuff I can’t control.

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“They brought me in for a reason. Next man up, we’ve got to perform as part of the game. Injuries happen to everybody.”

Amid the loss, head coach DeMeco Ryans is focusing on stopping the explosive plays, something that he wanted his team to do in Week 1.

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“Each year, you build a new team and you have to see how everyone is going to respond when we get in adverse situations,” Ryans said. “Who’s going to step up and make those plays. We learned a lot this first week. We can fix those things. We move forward and allow this game to make us better.”

The Bengals are waiting to plant their flag in this game. They teased the game with an interesting graphic: three Bengal tigers circling a lone Texan bull. This one could turn out to be one of the surprising clashes set for Week 2.

It will surely be an emphatic game with both teams’ fans looking forward to it, and with Collins on the sidelines, the game can be expected to have an elite level of reporting as well.