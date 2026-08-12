CBS Sports President Breaks Silence on Timeline for Tony Romo Decision Amid Ross Tucker’s Promotion

It has been some weeks since Tony Romo was arrested on an OWI charge, jeopardizing his career with CBS Sports. Network CEO David Berson addressed the situation Tuesday, making it clear that the network is still weighing its options.

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“I can say that it’s an evolving situation, and therefore we’re still investigating,” Berson said during a CBS Sports network event. “There is no timetable or final decision at this time.”

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Romo has been on leave from CBS since the network announced on July 31 that he would be away from his role until further notice. He was arrested on July 23, when Wisconsin authorities stopped him on Interstate 43. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the former quarterback showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop and did not perform well on the field sobriety tests. Romo is set to appear in court on September 21.

Romo had been CBS’ lead analyst since 2017.

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Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 19: CBS broadcaster Tony Romo before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 19 AFC Championship – Titans at Chiefs Icon2001190127

Berson also explained why CBS decided to keep Romo away for now.

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“We had to consider the impact on our image and on our brand. That’s very important to us. Whether the games, marketing, PR, social, the focus should and needs to be on our presentation and not on any other factors.”

CBS has also had to rearrange the crews in Romo’s absence. J.J. Watt, who was initially part of the No. 2 crew, will replace Romo in the No. 1 team, the network announced. Watt will now work with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. The new group will debut on September 13, when the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers.

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“Haven’t said much because it’s not the circumstances you’d hope it would happen under, but I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity and look forward to working with a legendary team in Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson, Jim Rikhoff and the entire CBS lead crew,” Watt shared on X.

Watt will be replaced by Ross Tucker, who has worked for the network since 2018. Tucker and Eagle have also called games together for Westwood One, so the two already have some experience working in the same booth.

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So the network is moving ahead with Watt and Tucker while it waits for more clarity on Romo. Berson’s comments Tuesday did not suggest that CBS is close to making that call.