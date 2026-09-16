CBS Urged to Hire Steelers Legend as Tony Romo’s Replacement Despite J.J. Watt’s Rise

Who would have thought that J.J. Watt’s taking over the CBS Sports lead NFL analyst position in Tony Romo’s absence would raise questions? Watt was bumped up to CBS’ No. 1 crew after Tony Romo’s OWI arrest and subsequent absence. However, according to veteran Steelers insider Andrew Fillipponi, CBS should have pursued another franchise icon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Honest opinion… With Tony Romo’s arrest. CBS should have reached out to Big Ben,” Fillipponi said on X. “He can be highly critical. He’s a huge name. We know he’s comfortable talking. From his time doing his radio show and now his podcast. It would have been a home run hire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Roethlisberger would require no further introduction to fans who have been here for some time. He was the starting quarterback for the Steelers for 18 years, and perhaps one of the longest-running constants the team had in those years. His voice is still valued in the Pittsburgh community.

Since 2022, he has also been in the media game through his podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, where he regularly talks about players, teams, and NFL storylines. He previously hosted a weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan during his playing days and later made occasional appearances on 102.5 WDVE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roethlisberger made his broadcasting ‘debut’ on ESPN’s ManningCast earlier this year during the Steelers-Texans playoff game.

J.J. Watt, meanwhile, debuted in the Minnesota vs. Green Bay clash, and he was off to a good start. It was a “mixed bag,” performance, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, but Watt was good enough to make an impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jim [Nantz],” we wondered about the chess match between [Jonathan] Gannon and [Kyler] Murray,” Watt said on the broadcast about the Vikings QB’s interception. “Gannon decided to send everybody in. Kyler Murray with a panic throw. He just chucked it up there! And it stayed in the air forever! Easy pick for Nixon. That’s a perfect example of Jonathan Gannon using some of his knowledge to get up in the face.”

Watt and Nantz will next broadcast the New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game, which will bring about a family overlap. J.J.’s younger brother, T.J. Watt, plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The older Watt has been with the network for some time now, after initially joining as a studio analyst. He admitted that he was “extremely, extremely excited” about the opportunity to be in the No. 1 crew, but “[it’s] not the circumstances you want it to happen under.”

On July 23, 2026, Tony Romo was stopped in Milwaukee after officers reportedly saw him making unsafe passes. He did not perform well on field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. After the arrest, he also received a citation for refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 27, three citations were added to Romo’s record: first-offense OWI, unsafe passing on the right, and having an open intoxicant in the vehicle. Romo is scheduled to appear in court on September 21, 2026.

Tony Romo was placed on indefinite leave by CBS after his arrest in Wisconsin. CBS Sports president David Berson said the network has not yet decided what will happen with Romo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had to consider the impact on our image and on our brand,” Berson said. “That’s very important to us. Whether the games, marketing, PR, social, the focus should and needs to be on our presentation and not on any other factors.”

Tony Romo has been with the network for nearly a decade now. He was also handed a whopping 10-year, $180 million contract in 2020, which clearly has a lot of time left. He was one of the highest-paid broadcasters in the league when he was active.

Romo has since released a statement about the whole controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility,” he wrote. “That is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary to move forward.

“That path requires honesty. None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take that responsibility for them.

“I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, my friends, and the NFL community including players, coaches, and owners. Your encouragement has meant more to me than you know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Watt will be looking to make full use of his opportunity in the No. 1 crew. By the time Romo is able to attempt resuming his career, he will have a formidable competitor in Watt.