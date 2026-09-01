CeeDee Lamb Breaks Silence After Losing $300K in Home Burglary While Away at Cowboys Training Camp

Things turned rough off the field for CeeDee Lamb when he was at Cowboys training camp in California. His home in Fairview, Texas, was burglarized on July 30. Lamb lost valuable items, and now, after a month, he has broken his silence on the matter.

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“It was definitely unfortunate,” CeeDee Lamb said, per Star-Telegram‘s Nick Harris report on X. “Things like that happen. Gotta be better. For sure. For sure.”

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Police believe one burglar broke into Lamb’s house through a broken window and left the same way. The thief got away with several expensive belongings, with the total loss estimated at more than $300,000. Among the stolen items were reportedly four luxury bags, as per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

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Lamb’s home burglary is not the only case of burglary. Many athletes faced similar break-ins. In July, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s Pennsylvania home was invaded while he and his family were inside. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

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Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, both Kansas City Chiefs stars, also dealt with home burglaries in October 2024. Mahomes’ home was broken into while he was away with the team. Similarly, Kelce’s home was broken into while the Chiefs were playing a home game, with the police report listing $20,000 in cash among the losses.

Then there’s Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, whose home was broken into in 2024. Three men were later charged in connection with the burglary, which investigators linked to a broader South American theft group. About $300,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables were stolen, including designer luggage, glasses and watches.

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Luka Dončić was playing for the Dallas Mavericks when burglars broke into his Dallas home in December 2024. At first, reports estimated that about $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, but a later police report put the loss closer to $23,000. Luckily, no one was home at the time, so nobody was hurt.

On top of that, in February 2025, federal prosecutors in Tampa accused seven Chilean nationals of working together to move stolen goods across state borders. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison.

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Prosecutors said the group had been targeting professional athletes since around October 2024, allegedly stealing about $2 million in watches, jewelry, cash, and other valuables.

So, Lamb wasn’t the only one. But he is choosing not to let it affect his year.

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Lamb had eight drops in 2025, which was tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. So, in 2026, he worked on his catching by using a JUGS machine while wearing what appeared to be a beekeeper’s net or cheesecloth hood over his head. The covering made it harder for him to see the ball clearly, forcing him to concentrate harder and improve his ability to track and catch passes.

Lamb is a five-time Pro Bowler and has topped 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons. And now, he is turning his attention back to football as the Cowboys prepare for the 2026 season, putting the burglary behind him while acknowledging the impact it had.