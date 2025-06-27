CeeDee Lamb Demands Drastic Steps Against ‘Lil Sh-t’ After Cowboys WR’s Offseason Blow

NFL stars and their love for luxury cars is nothing new—flashy rides are just part of the lifestyle. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is no different. Back when he first signed his rookie deal, he treated himself to a custom Lamborghini Urus, a sleek super-SUV built by Road Show International. It was the kind of ride that turned heads, fitting for a rising star. But for pro athletes, owning high-end cars isn’t always smooth cruising. Sometimes, unwanted drama rolls in, and not the kind that makes headlines for the right reasons.

Recently, Lamb found himself dealing with one of those frustrating moments—the kind that makes even the coolest-headed player see red. He took to social media to vent his frustration. Whatever went down, it’s clear Lamb isn’t about to let it slide quietly. But what exactly sparked his fiery reaction? Well, that’s where the story gets interesting. Lately, one of CeeDee’s prized rides became the target of some unwanted attention. Lamb took to Instagram Stories with a photo of his car’s shattered window, captioning it, “So to whoever did this… Hope it was worth it, my boys.” The tone might be calm, but the message? Ice cold.

Then came the follow-up—a grainy surveillance shot of a suspect’s car with a fiery demand, “Whoever knows this lil sh-t & license plate, run it.” Clearly, Lamb wasn’t just venting—he was putting the word out, and the internet took notice. Whether it was a random act or something more personal, one thing’s certain: CeeDee isn’t the type to let disrespect ride.

Moving on from this, the Cowboys star is making moves in the sneaker game. Nike just dropped his custom ‘Vapor Pro 1 CeeDee’ cleats, making him the first Cowboy since Emmitt Smith to get this honor. “Green was my peewee team color – this takes me back,” Lamb told reporters about the slick black-and-neon design featuring snakeskin textures and Zoom Air cushioning. The cleats hit Nike’s website just in time for Week 1 against Philly, where he’ll debut them against fellow custom-cleat star Saquon Barkley. Not bad for a self-proclaimed sneakerhead who once couldn’t afford the kicks he loved.

But while Lamb’s making waves in the sneaker world, his true passion for speed shows in his garage.

CeeDee Lamb’s offseason blues

CeeDee Lamb’s garage is what car dreams are made of. The kind of collection that shows what happens when NFL talent meets serious paycheck energy. According to The U.S. Sun, the Cowboys receiver doesn’t just ride in style, he curates speed. Lamb’s custom Lamborghini Urus turns heads wherever it goes, but that’s just the start. The report notes that CeeDee also has a Jeep Trackhawk in his lineup. That crazy-fast SUV that proves luxury and horsepower can coexist in the same garage.

And for days when he wants that classic American muscle vibe? The U.S. Sun mentions his Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, a car as explosive off the line as Lamb is coming off the line of scrimmage. These aren’t just vehicles – they’re statements, each one reflecting a different side of the three-time Pro Bowler’s personality.

From European elegance to Detroit brute force, Lamb’s collection shows he understands cars the same way he understands route-running – with style and purpose. It’s the kind of lineup that makes other players nod in respect and fans drool over Instagram posts. But lately, one of those prized rides became part of a story Lamb definitely didn’t script.

While Lamb’s flashy cars and custom cleats grab headlines, his real focus is getting the Cowboys’ receiving corps back in gear. After a slight dip last season (his PFF grade fell from 91.2 to 79.9), Dallas is betting big on Lamb returning to All-Pro form with Dak Prescott healthy. The trade for George Pickens gives him a legit partner, but questions remain after them. TE Jake Ferguson needs to rediscover his Pro Bowl form, while Jalen Tolbert and the RBs must step up.

In a loaded NFC East, Lamb’s wheels aren’t just in his garage. They’ll need to be turning all season for Dallas’ offense to hum.