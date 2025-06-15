Ceedee Lamb, George Pickens Face Unexpected Competition After Cowboys Released Updated Depth Chart

Picture this: It’s fourth-and-goal, seconds ticking down. The playcall isn’t in the book—it’s scribbled on a napkin, born from pure audacity. That’s the vibe humming through The Star in Frisco right now, where the Dallas Cowboys’ latest curveball involves a 5’6″, 176-pound sparkplug rewriting his job description.

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer set the tone early: ‘Competition isn’t just welcomed—it’s mandatory.’ And boy, did his squad listen. After a minicamp dripping with positive energy, the updated depth chart dropped like a depth charge. While eyes locked onto CeeDee Lamb ($136 M extension in pocket) and newcomer George Pickens (fresh from Pittsburgh’s steel furnace), the real chatter swirled around Deuce Vaughn—cross-training at wide receiver.

Yeah, you read that right. Vaughn, whose college tape at Kansas State played like a cheat code (3,604 rush yards and 1,280 receiving yards—first Wildcat RB ever to hit both 1 K marks), is now taking reps outside. In Schottenheimer’s offense—a hybrid of Shanahan-style motion and old-school physicality—versatility isn’t preferred; it’s survival. Vaughn’s shift isn’t desperation. It’s design.

Let’s break down the board:

Wide Receiver: Lamb and Pickens sit atop, but watch Traeshon Holden — Junior Adams’ pet project—nipping at their heels. KaVontae Turpin ? ‘Lightning in a bottle,’ per the coaches, scheming touches.

Running Back: Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders lead a committee, with rookie Jaydon Blue eyeing reps. Vaughn? Listed sixth, but his path just got creative.

Why gamble on a sixth-round back? Because Vaughn’s 4.1 YPC in 2024 flashes efficiency, and his college tape screams space player. Think Darren Sproles 2.0—a mentor Vaughn texts daily. As one Cowboys staffer noted: ‘Deuce isn’t just moving positions. He’s expanding the playbook. Motion him, stack him, let him eat on option routes. His IQ turns limitations into leverage.’

The culture shift under Schottenheimer bleeds into this experiment. Veterans bought in instantly—Lamb gushed over Pickens’ ‘freakish catch radius,’ while Micah Parsons attended minicamp amid contract buzz. It’s a locker room where rookies must ‘earn the star’ on their helmet, and Vaughn? He’s fighting like his draft day never ended. Remember the video? His dad, Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn, sobbed, announcing Dallas picked his son. That underdog spirit? It’s coded in his DNA.

Deuce Vaughn RB Depth/backfield option behind Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue CeeDee Lamb WR (Slot/Outside) Primary target and focal point of the passing offense George Pickens WR New #2 deep threat, complementing Lamb in Cowboys’ offense

In Texas, horizons stretch forever. So do possibilities. Vaughn’s pivot isn’t about replacing Lamb or Pickens—it’s about stretching defenses like taffy. If he masters the slot, imagine: Lamb outside, Pickens deep, and Vaughn zipping through seams like a hornet in a chapel. His 22 MPH max speed and sub-0.3 s change of direction (per Reel Analytics) could weaponize Schottenheimer’s love for misdirection.

As July’s training camp looms, one truth echoes: In Dallas, stars aren’t given. They’re taken. And Deuce Vaughn—all 5’6″ of him—just grabbed a new galaxy to conquer.

“I’ve been the smallest player everywhere I’ve played. I’ve adapted. Turned it into an advantage.” —Deuce Vaughn

The full roster chessboard: Dallas Cowboys depth chart

(as of June 2025 minicamp)

Offense

QB: Dak Prescott

Backups: Joe Milton III, Will Grier

Schottenheimer’s call: ‘Dak’s our general. Milton’s cannon arm is insurance.’

RB: Javonte Williams | Miles Sanders

Depth: Jaydon Blue (rookie buzz), Phil Mafah, Deuce Vaughn (RB/WR hybrid), Hunter Luepke (FB)

Note: Sanders splitting 1st-team reps; Blue’s explosiveness turning heads.

WR:

CeeDee Lamb ($136 M star) George Pickens (new deep threat) Jalen Tolbert (breakout candidate) KaVontae Turpin (‘lightning in a bottle’) Jonathan Mingo | Jalen Brooks | Ryan Flournoy

Sleeper: Traeshon Holden (Junior Adams’ pet project)

TE: Jake Ferguson (alpha)

Battle for TE2: Luke Schoonmaker vs. Brevyn Spann-Ford (“making noise”)

OL:

LT : Tyler Guyton (rookie anchor)

: (rookie anchor) LG : Tyler Smith (Pro Bowl caliber)

: (Pro Bowl caliber) C : Cooper Beebe (next Jason Kelce?)

: (next Jason Kelce?) RG : Tyler Booker (mauler)

: (mauler) RT: Terence Steele

Concern: Tackle depth (Matt Waletzko, Asim Richards). George Fant workouts loom.

Defense

EDGE: Micah Parsons (DPOY energy)

DT: Osa Odighizuwa | Mazi Smith

DE: Dante Fowler

Depth glut: Marshawn Kneeland, Sam Williams, Payton Turner – ‘someone talented gets cut.’

LB: Marist Liufau | Kenneth Murray (run-stuffer)

Darkhorse: Jack Sanborn

Injured: DeMarvion Overshown (2024’s brightest hope)

CB:

DaRon Bland (INT king)

(INT king) Kaiir Elam (minicamp superstar)

(minicamp superstar) Depth: Caelen Carson, Andrew Booth

Injured: Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel

S: Malik Hooker (criminally underrated)

Rising: Juanyeh Thomas, Israel Mukuamu (slot flexibility)

This isn’t just names on paper—it’s a manifesto. Schottenheimer’s culture echoes in Vaughn’s WR experiment, Elam’s CB rise, and Holden’s WR hustle. The injured (Diggs, Overshown) loom like ghosts of December potential.

The poetic twist? In Dallas, depth charts aren’t static. They’re living proof that underdogs (5’6″ RBs turned receivers) and new schemes (Shanahan motion meets Texas grit) collide under the Lone Star. July’s training camp won’t just sort roles—it’ll crown believers. ‘You don’t just wear the star. You earn it.’ Cowboys tradition, reborn in 2025