CeeDee Lamb Risks NFL Punishment After Calling Out NFL Officials Following Cowboys Win Over Colts

To say the least, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was everywhere on the gridiron in the Dallas Cowboys’ 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. But his most controversial moment was a fumble that almost gave the Colts the lead at home, and his two offensive pass interferences added to the foul tally, prompting Lamb to call out the officials. But could that prove costly for the receiver?

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“Clearly, the refs had it out for me this week,” Lamb said after the game, according to DallasCowboys.com. “The refs weren’t messing with me this week.”

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Lamb made comments about the officials while talking about his fumble. On a third-and-12 play in the fourth quarter, Lamb gained 48 yards. It looked like yet another great run from Lamb, but he lost his footing and fell, losing the ball in the process, which a Colts defender recovered. Upon review, the fumble was officially called, and it was a successful turnover.

While that was already a big loss for the Cowboys, the league fines a player at least $25,000 if he publicly criticizes the officials. One such example happened this season, when the Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney went on a rant about the officiating in the Packers’ 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Oct. 25. But Lamb’s comments may not be too harsh for his pockets to feel lighter, as he continued talking about his fumble.

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“Before the review, obviously, I thought I was down because I felt, I don’t know who it was, I think it was a linebacker,” Lamb said of the fumble. “He hit me in my back as I was trying to make a move, and I went down, right? But I used my arm with the ball, which, obviously, I feel like I shouldn’t have, but when you’re in a moment of moving around, I guess when you’re in a situation, you’re not really thinking. But I know not to use the ball to keep my balance next time, but I also thought I was down by contact.”

While Lamb expressed his thoughts, talking about the instance when it looked like Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake tripped Lamb, in which case the play would simply be down by contact, that wasn’t the case when the league reviewed it. It was ruled a fumble before being down by contact.

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What was more bizarre is that mistake could’ve been costly had Colts defensive tackle Quinnen Williams not forced a fumble on the other end of the possession after Lamb got up and started running again.

A day of mixed bag of moments didn’t finish for Lamb there, as he was also called for two offensive pass interferences. The first one cost him an 18-yard catch, while the second wiped out a 13-yard catch.

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“There have been plenty of instances where I let the DB touch me first, and then I create separation, so I’m just kind of confused, as if I don’t create separation and I just let him hold me, are they going to call holding? I’m not even finna live in that realm as to letting them hold me because you can’t, physically. You can’t hold me,” Lamb said.

Despite three fouls to his name out of Dallas’ 14, Lamb still shone, recording 10 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown, his second-highest career receiving total. Still, the fouls and a false start made Lamb a little less joyful than he should have been for such a stunning performance.

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CeeDee Lamb Reflects On His Mistakes Despite “Crazy” Game

Having almost 200 receiving yards should surely light up any receiver, but not Lamb. While he was happy to get his team a win, he wasn’t too keen on himself.

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“But I think I had, like, three penalties alone in the second half, and a fumble,” said Lamb. “Personally, I gotta take a real good look. The numbers look crazy, but it could have been more. And I’m always thinking about what could have been. So, as for me, as a leader on this offense, I feel like I’ve got to be better in some realms, and just end the game.”

While Lamb was disappointed in himself, especially with the fumble, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was impressed by the standards that the first-team All-Pro sets for himself.

“That’s who CeeDee is as a competitor. He said, ‘Hey, I owe you one.’ I said, ‘You don’t owe me anything, dude.’ Great player, great effort,” Schottenheimer said.

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For the Cowboys, the 27-23 win over the Colts puts them second in the NFC East, with a 4-5 record. But the path ahead is even more difficult, as the Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers next, who have a 7-1 record and sit atop the NFC West.

Lamb knows the next game is going to be a battle, and that’s why he believed that the team “needed a dub going into [the 49ers game].” For now, Lamb has time to rest and prepare for the Week 10 clash.