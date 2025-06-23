CeeDee Lamb Sends Strong Message on Michael Irvin’s Legacy With a Powerful Take on Cowboys’ No. 88

“Just like Michael [Irvin] and Dez [Bryant] and those guys, and we’ve got us a wide receiver. And let me tell you one thing: if he’s got the competitiveness and heart of that Jerry Lamb, he’ll be bad to the bone.” With these words, about 5 years ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hyped up their new WR CeeDee Lamb. And if his career so far is proof, he has upheld the vision Jones once had for him. After posting 4 consecutive 1000+ yard seasons, Lamb is gearing up for his 6th season in the NFL. Safe to say, he’s upholding the legacy of that No. 88 jersey that was passed onto him.

Lamb had initially chosen the number 10. But seeing his potential, Jones encouraged him to join the 88 Club. However, it took a Michael Irvin call to convince CeeDee at last. “We talked about the tradition and the respect I had for him [Irvin] and that number. Not about any pressure. But how much of an edge he’s giving me by wearing that number. No matter where I look, when I see myself, I’m going to see 88. It’s going to always remind me of who wore it before me,” the new custodian of the Cowboys’ 88 jersey said back then. And after all these years, that stance hasn’t changed.

In a sit-in at the Fanatics Fest ‘25, CeeDee Lamb was asked what the number 88 meant to him. His answer? One word. “Legacy.” As Lamb further added, “those guys before me and the things that they’ve done in that jersey number obviously hold me to a higher standard and I just want to hold the, you know, just raise the bar a little bit.” Behind the Cowboys’ legends, Lamb is the youngest guy to don the jersey and carry on their torch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Just a few months ago, celebrating his birthday, Lamb had made a bold claim to put the NFL on notice. “Overall, I’m about to finally kick into who I think I am.” And with the 88 shining on his back, he seems to be gearing up for the best season of his career. Talking about the legends, Lamb further doubled down on his mission for this year.

“I love them all, man, they set the bar for me. But realistically, just understanding what I got to week in and week out, I’m not just wearing a jersey for myself, but obviously everybody else in between, and I hope I’m making them proud right now.” The league is already increasing the noise for Dallas’ new triad of Lamb, George Pickens, and Dak Prescott heading into the new season. While there will be some competition for Lamb to put up yards, his fifth Pro Bowl might just be in the works.

CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys’ tryst with No. 88

The Cowboys are not ones to retire numbers. There might be some numbers that have not been assigned to any newcomers, but the No. 88 remains in constant circulation. As Rich Dalrymple had said back in 2020, “The reason that you continued to see 88 in circulation through the years is because of jersey number restrictions that were put in place at some point in the early 1980s. Basically, all receivers and tight ends’ numbers — for several years — had to be between 80 and 89.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the history of the number 88 also speaks volumes to why it keeps coming back. After all, if there are two things the Cowboys pride themselves on, it’s history and tradition. The story of 88 actually starts away from the Cowboys. With Jerry Jones’ departed friend and advisor, Jerry Lamb (no connection to CeeDee).

Lamb wore the no. 88 as part of the University of Arkansas team way back in 1964 as their WR. Jerry Jones was also notably the OL on the roster that included Lamb. As Jones had noted once, “Of all my teammates, he’s been the most involved in counselling me since I’ve owned the Cowboys. He’s been a real confidant.” Lamb’s explosive performances wearing 88 set the tone for what to expect from that number. Cut to 1973, that legacy began to form for the Cowboys.

via Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb 88 walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 10 Eagles at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169231210658

From 1973 to 1983, Drew Pearson established his legend as an HOF-caliber receiver. With the No. 88, of course. After a brief break, it was Michael Irvin’s turn to don the number from 1988 through 1999. Irvin became the king of the Dallas dynasty with three SB rings and HOF honors. This was the beginning of the 88 club legacy for the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following Irvin’s retirement, a few other players donned the number but failed to bring the same level of impact. At least, not until Dez Bryant in 2010. And now, CeeDee Lamb has taken up that mantle and is determined to make the previous wearers proud. For him, it’s not just a number. It has become a part of his identity and a benchmark for greatness that he tries to uphold.