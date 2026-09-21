CeeDee Lamb Summoned by the NFL After Incredible Game Against Commanders

CeeDee Lamb’s 2026 season did not get off to the strongest start, but the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver delivered a reminder of what he can do in Week 2. After tearing apart the Washington Commanders’ defense, Lamb found himself facing an entirely different kind of postgame assignment, as the NFL had summoned him for a random drug test.

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Lamb’s performance against Washington was a major improvement from his season opener. He finished with eight receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns, including a historic scoring connection with Dak Prescott.

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“CeeDee Lamb had nearly 100 receiving yards in the first half, finished with two receiving TDs – including the record-setting TD toss from Dak Prescott.… and Lamb is apparently being summoned for a drug test from the NFL,” Emmy-winning Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker wrote on X.

Lamb later shared the notice on his Instagram Stories, adding his own reaction to the unexpected request.

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“Waste no time huh? @nfl,” he wrote.

The notice instructed Lamb to report to the drug-testing area and meet with the Doping Control Officer to discuss the testing procedures and timelines for completing the test. While the timing made for an amusing moment, random testing is part of the NFL’s established drug-testing program and does not indicate that a player has done anything wrong.

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For Lamb, the summons came after a performance that helped Dallas secure its first victory of the season. The Cowboys moved to 1-1 following the win, and their star receiver played a major role in the turnaround.

The wideout’s Week 2 showing was encouraging after a difficult 2025 campaign affected by injuries. Lamb finished that season with 75 receptions for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that fell short of the production he had established earlier in his career.

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His 2026 campaign began with a modest outing against the New York Giants. Lamb caught five of his eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. He put up a much better performance against Washington, nearly matching his previous week’s receiving yardage in the first half alone.

This is not the first time Lamb has received a drug-testing request after an outstanding performance.

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Following Dallas’ game against the Detroit Lions in 2024, when Lamb caught 13 passes for 227 yards, he was summoned for a random test. That performance included a 92-yard touchdown reception from Prescott and helped Lamb break Michael Irvin’s franchise records for receptions and receiving yards in a single season.

His latest summons therefore brought back memories of another game in which he dominated the stat sheet.

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Lamb’s performance against Washington was not the only historic moment for the Cowboys that night. Prescott also used the occasion to move past a franchise legend.

Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo’s Cowboys touchdown record

Prescott made Cowboys history against Washington by throwing his 249th career touchdown pass, surpassing Tony Romo for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history.

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The milestone came on a touchdown connection with Lamb, making the moment even more memorable for the Cowboys. Prescott spoke about what the record meant to him after the win.

“Blessed, humbled, thankful to have the opportunity to do so,” Prescott said. “This game has meant so, so much to me. It’s always been, since as long as I can remember, peace, getting out there and just playing this game has given me peace and a level of excitement and joy that it’s hard to even put into words. And to now put myself in that category, it’s humbling, but I expect to play for a long time.”

Prescott also made it clear that he does not view the record as the end of his journey.

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“And in my mind, I’m just getting started. I’ve said it before. I think records are meant to be broken when you’re playing long enough, and that’s just this opportunity for me to do this.”

The quarterback’s milestone and Lamb’s two-touchdown performance gave Dallas plenty to celebrate. Prescott moved to the top of the franchise’s passing-touchdown list, while Lamb reminded the league that he remains one of the Cowboys’ most important offensive players.

For Lamb, the NFL’s random testing process may have interrupted his celebrations, but the bigger takeaway was clear. Lamb looked closer to the dominant version of himself that Cowboys fans have come to expect, and his connection with Prescott remains central to the team’s offensive ambitions.