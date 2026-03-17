Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Sends Open Invite to All NFL Receivers as Bengals Legend Plots Major Offseason Initiative

Essentials Inside The Story Chad Johnson revives WR workshop, invites all receivers for 3 days

Stars like Ja’Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill attended last year

Workshop alumni posted Pro Bowl seasons and standout stats after training

Away from team training sessions, a former Cincinnati Bengals player wants to help NFL wide receivers elevate their game. While the NFL offseason is up and running with some receivers yet to land a team, former WR Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is ready to lend a “helping hand,” and all he needs is three days.

“Dear @NFL receivers, my WR Workshop is coming up next month, I am formally invited EVERYONE via video,” wrote Chad Johnson on X. “All i need is 3 days to add something to your game that can make a huge difference on Sundays.”

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For Johnson, this is not new territory. It is a rerun of last year’s three-day workshop in Miami. In fact, some big names such as Ja’Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill were in attendance too, adding to the appeal of the workshop.

Johnson played in the NFL for 11 seasons, from 2001 to 2011. He represented the Bengals for a decade before signing with the New England Patriots in 2011. His receiver merit is perhaps most evident in consecutive Pro Bowl selections between 2003 and 2007, with another appearance in 2009.

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Naturally, some fans commented on the X post, poking fun at wide receivers who may not have had the best NFL season, but a closer look at Chad Johnson’s career reveals some interesting numbers. In a league where the length of your career matters, this wideout carved his own lane in just 11 seasons.

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Ranking 59th all-time in receiving touchdowns despite a comparatively shorter career, he still racked up over 11,000 receiving yards. And just when it seemed like the clock might be catching up, the receiver averaged a jaw-dropping 18.4 yards per catch in his final season.

Ochocinco also played in Super Bowl XLVI, but the Patriots found themselves on the losing side against the New York Giants.

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He is now ready to offer his insights on the game and mentorship to the active wide receivers to help them attack the upcoming season. It is a valuable opportunity for the wide receivers to learn the technical aspects from someone who has studied the game for more than two decades. While the former WR mentioned that the workshop will take place in April, he has not yet provided a tentative date.

Chad Johnson isn’t the first NFL player to run a skills camp. Tyreek Hill, for example, hosts offseason speed and route-running workshops, even hitting the field himself to coach receivers directly.

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Last year’s workshop by Chad Johnson was held between 7 and 9 July 2025, in Miami Beach, which was the inaugural three-day workshop. Tee Higgins of the Bengals, Courtland Sutton of the Broncos, Tyreek Hill, Jerry Jeudy, and a few others attended the session. Route-running techniques, such as 1-on-1 sessions and how to lock out defenders, were a key part of the workshop.

Chad Johnson’s workshop produced results last season

Creating separation at the line of scrimmage, breaking down films, and emphasizing the importance of building confidence are among the methods Chad Johnson emphasizes. Subsequently, it has helped most of the wide receivers who joined his inaugural workshop in Miami.

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Ja’Marr Chase posted over 1,400+ receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season. It earned him his second All-Pro and fifth Pro Bowl selection. Similarly, his teammate, Tee Higgins, also earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod in 2025.

Higgins recorded 11 receiving touchdowns last season, which is a career-high for him. The Broncos‘ Courtland Sutton also had a great season. He added 1,017 yards in 74 receptions and seven touchdowns. Likewise, he also made it to the Pro Bowl.

The record speaks for itself. Ochocinco’s workshop has shown results in its inaugural year. Now, he is ready to do the same this offseason as well. Fortunately for the wide receivers, it won’t be so late in July when the pressure of training camp mounts on them.

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With the 2026 NFL draft being considered a wide receiver-heavy draft class, the workshop could prove beneficial to the active WRs who may face some competition if their team targets young wideouts. It remains to be seen which players enrol in the Bengals legend’s workshop ahead of the new season.