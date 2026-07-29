“Challenging Me Everyday”: Lamar Jackson Opens Up on New Ravens Coach

The Baltimore Ravens ended their 2025 season with a failed 44-yard field goal attempt that veered to the right. A bottom-six passing offense and an underwhelming season for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had to battle through multiple injuries. This led to the Ravens crumbling to an 8-9 regular-season record and missing the playoffs for the first time in four years. This prompted a major change, as John Harbaugh left the franchise after 18 years. His OC, Todd Monken, also followed him on the way out and took the Cleveland Browns HC position.

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Replacing Monken will be Declan Doyle, a 30-year-old coach, who will handle offensive play-calling duties after making waves with the Chicago Bears under head coach Ben Johnson. Star QB Lamar Jackson has welcomed the appointment of Declan Doyle, as he recently opened up on the “challenging” nature Doyle has introduced on the field.

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“He’s challenging me each and every day, whether it’s footwork, or it’s just get the ball rolling, let’s get to the line of scrimmage, execute at a fast tempo,” Jackson said on The Lounge Podcast.

Ravens ranked 28th in the NFL for passing yards (3,278 passing yards) and tied for 21st in the league for passing touchdowns (23). Lamar Jackson’s Week 4 hamstring injury and Week 13 back injury impacted his performances, too.

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He finished with 349 rushing yards and just 2,549 passing yards in 13 regular-season games. The Ravens also ranked 30th in receiving first downs (141). These are all stats that indicate the offense was a major issue for the Ravens, and with Jackson leading the way, that should not be the issue.

With Doyle, the Ravens will have a new voice who has proven to be an exciting coach already. Despite being only 10 months younger than his new OC, Jackson understands the importance of respect in a coach-QB relationship.

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“Age, it doesn’t mean anything because respect is respect. His title is coach, so I’m gonna treat him like a coach. I don’t care if he’s 50, 29, 28. I don’t feel like I know it all,” Jackson said.

Last season, Doyle was the OC with the Bears, who were the most exciting team to watch in the NFL. The Bears’ offense racked up 369.5 total yards per game, the 6th highest in the NFL. Under Declan Doyle, they had a top-three rushing attack with 144.5 rushing yards per game to go with a top-10 passing offense with 225.1 passing yards per game.

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Since taking up the Ravens’ job, Doyle has talked big about Jackson’s ability to excel in the offense.

Declan Doyle can push Lamar Jackson towards 3rd MVP title

One of Doyle’s achievements in Chicago was enabling QB Caleb Williams to have his career-best season in terms of passing yards (3,942), passing TDs (27), and passer rating (90.1). Subsequently, he has set his sights on getting the best out of Lamar Jackson.

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“I think there’s even a higher ceiling to his game. You’re looking at a guy that’s been the MVP twice. And yet, I still think, just like all our guys, he still has room to grow,” Doyle noted in February 2026, on an appearance on the Ravens’ Lounge Podcast. “It’s a surreal opportunity, and yet it’s one that I feel very ready to do.”

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Lamar Jackson recently noted the creativity and detailed play calling that Doyle brings to the table as “mind-blowing.” The QB believes that the switch from Monken to Doyle can be felt much more than the one the Ravens had from ex-OC Greg Roman to Monken in 2023. The different system has forced the roster to have all hands on deck.

Athlon Sports’ analyst Luke Easterling predicted a “healthier Jackson” to have a shot at his third NFL MVP title with an “improved supporting cast and innovative scheme” under the new OC.

The Ravens have gone all out this year with the acquisitions of Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell. These moves are expected to bolster their defense, but the responsibility on offense lies on the shoulders of Doyle and Jackson.

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Both have already gotten along well, and the hope of fans in Baltimore will be that the duo clicks and helps the team make a push for the Super Bowl.