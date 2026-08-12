“Change the Name of Kansas City Chiefs”: KC Reporter Calls for Complete Rebrand Amid Move to New Arrowhead Stadium

A Kansas City Star opinion writer has sparked a debate around the Chiefs’ identity after calling for the franchise to make sweeping changes to its name, stadium and some of its longtime gameday traditions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“When news broke that the Kansas City Chiefs were removing the name “GEHA Field” from their home stadium, I had some initial thoughts: Why not go further?” Toriano Porter wrote for the publication. “Stop the so-called ‘Tomahawk Chop,’ Drop the Arrowhead Stadium name entirely. And simply change the team’s name from the Chiefs to a more appropriate one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Porter’s issue is with the Native American imagery that has become part of the franchise’s brand. He highlighted how fan action pushed the Washington Commanders to drop the ‘Redskins’ from their team name in 2020. The franchise was known by the latter name for nearly 90 years before it was dropped.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been around for more than six decades now, after Lamar Hunt moved the team from Dallas to Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs are called so in honor of former Mayor Harold Roe Bartle, who was known as ‘Chief’ by the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, the franchise attracted controversy for including their logo featuring a Native American man in a feathered headdress. It has since been discontinued.

Today, the Chiefs seem to be zeroing in on preserving their traditions ahead of their move to their new stadium, which is projected to open in 2031.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re delighted with where we’ve ended up,” team owner Clark Hunt said at a recent presser. “We think it does a great job of recognizing the franchise’s past and Arrowhead while combining it with a stadium that’s modern, innovative, bold, and something that’ll last for decades.

“Leaving Arrowhead is not a small decision, and we’re going to really cherish these five years. You know, it’s a special place and always will have a special place in our heart, and we’re going to appreciate every moment in the building. But at the same time, we’re equally excited about the new building because we think it’s going to be special, and it’ll be a place that our fans over time will really come to love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Porter’s proposal remains a bold take. The Chiefs are one of the biggest brands in the NFL, and changing their name would mean giving it all up.