After Severe Backlash, ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Reveals Exactly Why She Was Forced to Chase Down Justin Herbert

Essentials Inside The Story Laura Rutledge explains postgame pursuit after immediate social backlash.

Justin Herbert interview timing clashed with live broadcast constraints.

The ESPN moment shifted focus from the Chargers’ on-field result.

In the critical Monday Night Football game, the Los Angeles Chargers edged the reigning Super Bowl champs 22-19 in overtime. But post-game headlines fixated on something else: Justin Herbert‘s awkward sideline interview. He started off on the wrong foot, dodging questions until Laura Rutledge cornered him. However, it turns out the real story was something else.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent tell-all with Athlon Sports‘ Kyle Wood, Rutledge pulled back the curtain, explaining exactly why she had to make that move.

“That situation was rare,” Laura said. “We don’t usually see that, especially with a player that is offered up for an interview by the team. So they’re very much aware that they are going to be doing the interview, especially on Monday Night Football.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chargers’ quarterback wasn’t a random grab for the post-game sideline interview. The franchise offered him up, so he knew the drill. However, there’s a twist that many people missed. ESPN didn’t approach him right away; they waited over 90 seconds after the final whistle. By that time, Herbert was out there celebrating the big win, hugging everyone in sight. On the other side, with the production, Rutledge was in panic mode.

“I think a lot of people don’t know that, there’s a broadcast window that only goes so far,” she added. “So we were actively stalling until I could get him. And I was telling our production truck that ‘I don’t have him, I don’t have him. He’s visiting with the people. I’m gonna give him some space.’ And then, finally, we just ran out of time, and we had to try to get him, and he had slowed down a little bit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athlon Sports (@athlonsports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when the quarterback stopped and had a quick chat with Rutledge. Without the full picture, the moment felt more awkward than comical. ESPN side-by-side analyst Joe Buck also got the awkward vibe, so he chimed in after the interview was over, saying:

“Alright, now he can go celebrate with his teammates. Thank you, Laura. Good job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Rutledge had a whole fun vibe queued up with lighthearted stuff to reflect the win. However, after Herbert initially tried to dodge the questions, she read the room and switched gears. Considering the time crunch, she kept the questions short and sweet, focusing only on the essentials

As the night concluded, fans were rather tough on Herbert, calling him out for being “rude” to Rutledge. But she wasn’t dwelling on it, since she knew the events that forced her to chase him down. A lot has happened since that night. Not only did Herbert earn a Pro Bowl selection, but he also secured a playoff berth for the LA Chargers, making a strong case for MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Herbert locks LA’s postseason spot

The Chargers’ biggest obstacle for the playoffs, the Indianapolis Colts, were handed a 48-27 defeat by the SF 49ers. This means LA is officially locked in for the postseason. Although it would be a long shot to consider Herbert the MVP favorite because of Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye, there’s no denying that he’s carrying the Bolts upon his shoulders. Despite playing with a fractured (broken) left hand, he has brought three straight victories to his team.

Imago Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I think it’s the sign of all the hard work that we put in together as a team this year,” said Herbert about clinching the playoff spot. “All three phases, we played for each other, and I think that’s what’s so special about this team. Mixed emotions. Watching the game last night, obviously I was rooting for Phil [Philip Rivers] and everything, [but] at the same time, you want to get a playoff spot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, he has logged 3491 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, which is not ideal for the MVP title. However, he’s the third player in NFL history to rack up at least 3,000 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns for the sixth consecutive season. He was selected among three quarterbacks for the AFC Pro Bowl 2025, alongside Maye and Josh Allen, marking his second nod at the Pro Bowl.