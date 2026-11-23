Justin Herbert thought he had found his big break last week. And we can see why. After eight weeks of one loss after another, they got their win. It could only go up from here, right? Herbert was determined to make it so. “We’re going to continue to show up to work tomorrow and watch the film and get better,” he told reporters. But the worst was yet to come. And if you watched the game, you wouldn’t even know what hit Herbert.

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After Herbert walked off the field with 15 of his 21 passes completed, 131 yards, and two touchdowns, the Chargers made an unexpected announcement. Instead of appearing at the post-game conferences as he usually does, Herbert’s availability, both for the conference and Week 12, was in jeopardy.

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According to sports reporter Hayley Englewood’s November 22 X post, Herbert suffered a concussion during the game.

“Justin Herbert is in the concussion protocol per Chargers PR,” she wrote. “He will not be speaking postgame.” The same QB who hadn’t missed a single snap on Sunday was doubtful to return in the following week. When we looked back at his injury history, that part wasn’t really surprising. After all, he’s played through injuries before.

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Just last year, Herbert played through a game with a broken bone in his non-throwing arm, going on to have surgery the next day. Going back to 2022, we remember him playing with a rib injury in a game that was practically out of the Chargers’ reach. This time, Herbert appeared to be doing the same thing. He rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown. As Ladd McConkey put it, “He made a hell of a play, and you saw the team get fired up, the fans get fired up.”

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But there was one thing that might make this situation different, and it’s what makes this so bizarre.

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You see, the concussion was diagnosed after the game ended! Unlike his other injuries, the concussion isn’t just painful: it causes a loss of balance and poor decision-making. And even the Chargers haven’t been able to pinpoint what play caused it in the first place. But if we’re to guess, it’s likely one of the six sacks that Herbert took in the game, with one of the two sacks he took in the final drive likely being the one that caused it.

But even then, Herbert kept going. He started from the Chargers’ 37, with LA trailing by 10 points, all the way to the end zone that kept the team in the game. However, even that effort wasn’t enough as the Jets chewed down the clock for a win.

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Now, as Herbert enters concussion protocol, he needs to clear five steps before he’s allowed back on the field:

Symptom Limited Activity Aerobic Exercise Football Specific Exercise Club-based Non-contact Training Drills Full Football Activity/Clearance

Fortunately for the Chargers, their schedule won’t be affected by Thanksgiving. Their next game will be over the weekend, giving them a seven-day window to get Herbert back to full health. If Herbert doesn’t clear concussion protocol, the Chargers will be forced to use DJ Uiagalelei, who got a few snaps against the Texans earlier in the season, with Trey Lance put on IR.

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But even if the Chargers replace their injured QB, there’s a glaring problem in the roster. They can’t protect their quarterback at all. He’s already been sacked 33 times this season, the second-highest number in the league, and the team has had this problem for a long time.

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Last season, Herbert was sacked 54 times, which was the second-highest number in the league at the time too. At least in the 2025 season, Herbert was able to guide his team to a playoff appearance with 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns. This year, that problem has compounded to the next level.

But do the Chargers agree? Apparently not, as Mike McDaniel went on to explain. “I see him playing football a little bit more with regard to, ‘All right, this doesn’t feel right so I’m going to escape the pocket.’ I think that’s a constant work-in-progress for him because he has the gift of both pocket passer and ability to scramble, which is rare. The key for him is to be decisive.”

While McDaniel may blame his indecisiveness, it’s hard to call it the reason for his failures. If Herbert keeps taking sacks, the damage won’t just be for the 2026 season, it will stay long beyond it.