As NBA Struggles, Jim Harbaugh Adds Insult to Injury With Bold Claim Before Chargers’ HOF Game vs Lions

The rookies thought camp nerves were enough—until their coach hit them with scare tactics right before their first preseason game. In the Chargers locker room, which is already buzzing with pre-Hall of Fame Game jitters, HC dropped a comparison that is sure to make many quake in their boots. The keyword is: viewership. And it is the NFL vs. the NBA. It’s prime-time America. And as Jim Harbaugh’s Year 2 camp kicked off early under the scorching lights of late July, with the preseason Hall-of-Fame game against the Detroit Lions waiting, he had already sparked a fire far beyond the field. Two fan bases are clashing over cold, hard numbers.

The Nielsen numbers tell a brutal truth. Roughly 16.35 million fans tuned in for the NBA finals as the Thunder sealed the deal against the Pacers, but the celebration comes with a twist. Despite the high-stakes drama, the series averaged just over 10.2 million viewers per game — a dip of nearly 9% from last year. Instead, the WNBA made big strides in 2024, averaging 660,000 viewers across all networks. They logged 54,200 unique views and a solid 132 average minutes per viewer. What makes this truly impressive is that compared to 2017, the league saw an 800 percent spike in viewership.

Even when factoring in NBA TV games, the growth was real. But it’s still a long field to cover when the NFL enters the frame. Although the gap is massive, both audiences have managed to pool a far greater viewership individually when compared to the Olympic Games.

The NFL once racked up 519.4 billion minutes of total viewership. This was Super Bowl LVIII, featuring the Chiefs and 49ers, which drew 123.7 million on one network. Netflix’s regular-season games pulled an average of 24 million viewers, and 65 million tuned in for at least part of the doubleheader action. The league owns primetime like a quarterback in rhythm. Now, the recipe for a storm has been cast by Harbaugh.

Although Jim Harbaugh knows how to keep things light, his recent remark stirred up keyboard warriors. A recent X post captured the moment. “Chargers WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith says Jim Harbaugh told the team that more people watch the Hall of Fame game than the NBA Finals or World Series, but also added ‘no pressure.’” Meant as a joke, the line sent fans scrambling to compare numbers. For a rookie, the moment is far from casual. Imagine making your NFL debut and hearing your coach casually remind you of the spotlight you’re about to walk into.

But Lambert-Smith is not shying away. In fact, he’s always been indifferent to glory and fame. “I wouldn’t say impressed. I’ve always known what I’m capable of doing, it’s just a matter of showcasing it to different fanbases and the world to see,” he said. “I always knew what I could do, excited to showcase.” Coming off a standout final college season, Lambert-Smith is already leaving fingerprints on the Chargers’ offense.

With Mike Williams retired and Jalen Reagor nursing a minor injury, the rookie wideout has taken full advantage. He’s made a habit of circus catches through the first 11 practices. “When the ball is in the air, I feel like it’s mine.” That mindset is sure to make him stand out in the first preseason game of the season. Lambert-Smith is stepping in. This spiced up the Hall-of-fame game.

What to expect from the Hall-of-Fame game?

Interestingly, Harbaugh is not shooting for the stars right now. Jim Harbaugh made it clear that “veteran traditional starters” will sit out the Hall of Fame game. But that won’t apply to first-round pick Kimani Hampton or rookie receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The spotlight is up for grabs for the rookies. All three will get reps against Detroit.

Hampton, selected 22nd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, is expected to shoulder a big load this season. He joins a Chargers backfield that currently lacks Najee Harris, who landed on the active/non-football injury list after suffering an eye injury in a Fourth of July fireworks mishap.

In April, the league confirmed the Chargers and Lions as the two teams for the preseason opener. Both enter 2025 with redemption on their minds after painful playoff exits. Last season, the Texans bounced the Bolts in the wild card round, 32-12. The Lions, despite holding the NFC’s top seed, collapsed against the Commanders 45-31 in the divisional round. That loss stung after a record-setting regular season in Detroit. This time around, the goal is simple: redemption.

Now, all eyes are on the young talent. The Hall of Fame Game will be more than a preseason formality. For rookies like Hampton, Harris, and Lambert-Smith, it’s a national stage. Jim Harbaugh is polishing his 53-man roster, looking to add more names to the Hall of Fame.