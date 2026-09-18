“Browns With Better PR”: Ex-Chargers Player Blasts Former Team After Calling Jim Harbaugh a “Fraud”

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh made a bold pledge before the 2026 season opener: “I support no cause, foreign or domestic, other than the greatness of the Los Angeles Chargers.” But as Week 1 ended with a 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home, all those promises vanished into thin air.

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The scoreboard showed the Chargers trailing by just two points, 16-14, entering the fourth quarter. However, things spiraled out of control on their next three possessions, which resulted in a blocked punt, a Justin Herbert interception, and a turnover on downs at the 3-yard line. And given that the Chargers were heavy favorites entering the game, one former player couldn’t hold back his frustration.

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“When I look at the Chargers, it’s almost like looking at the Cleveland Browns with better PR, with better makeup,” former Chargers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko said on The Silver and Black Today. “It’s like the West Coast Cleveland Browns. It’s sunny. It’s the Southern California team, but deep down inside, it’s bad ownership, bad roster malpractice, and I look at a team that hasn’t really changed even from when I played there.

“I look at a team that’s so dysfunctional you bring in Mike McDaniel, you thought this guy was a quarterback guru and one of those guys that could just revamp an offense off rip…[But] I just saw a team that didn’t have an identity. Of course you lost Jesse Minter, and I thought Jesse Minter covered up a lot of the flaws from that Chargers team in the last few years, but we really saw- this is what you’re gonna get for face value, and this is what you’re gonna get for seventeen weeks: inconsistency.”

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Breiden Fehoko started his NFL career with the LA Chargers in 2020 after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent three seasons with the franchise before moving to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. While Fehoko didn’t have any feuds while playing for the team, since his departure, he has become one of the franchise’s most outspoken critics.

The comparison with the Cleveland Browns is a harsh blow for the Chargers. Cleveland has been going through a rough structural phase for a long time now. The most heavily criticized decision in franchise history was signing Deshaun Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022. For that decision, the front office faced intense backlash because it crippled their salary cap.

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Similarly, the Chargers also got questioned for their front office decision. A few days ago, Fehoko slammed the organization as “cheap,” pointing out that the team left quarterback Justin Herbert vulnerable by failing to sign quality free-agent depth for the interior offensive line.

Most recently, Fehoko’s criticism also landed on the head coach of the LA Chargers, Jim Harbaugh. After almost a decade in college football, Harbaugh returned to the NFL in 2024 by taking over the Chargers as his assignment.

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In two seasons, Harbaugh has led the team to the playoffs on both occasions. However, the moment they reach the postseason games, the Chargers struggle. While some blame QB Justin Herbert’s prowess, Fehoko linked it to Harbaugh.

“When the world finds out about you, Jim Harbaugh, that you’re just the NFL version of James Franklin, then people will start to realize that, holy [ _ ] this guy’s a fraud. Jim Harbaugh can win a lot of games every year. A Jim Harbaugh win you 10 games. Jim Harbaugh win you 11 games. That’ll buy him another year on the contract,” Fehoko said on his YouTube channel.

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The latest criticism came after watching the LA Chargers’ 2026 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, where they lost 14-26. Will Harbaugh & Co. be able to turn the tide around in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 20?

Time will tell; however, Breiden Fehoko highly doubts that and predicts a season filled with “inconsistency” for the Chargers.