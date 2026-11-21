Bud Dupree’s plea to leave the Chargers has caught a lot of attention, but the team has still not agreed to his request. However, it seems they might take some time to make a decision because of one specific reason pointed out by Breiden Fehoko.

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“They won’t release Bud because he’ll tell everything that went wrong this year,” former Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko said on his X page. “Funny part is he’ll do it anyway when he becomes a free agent and retires in a couple months.”

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Fehoko replied to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler’s X post, which read, “Chargers edge rusher Bud Dupree has requested his release this week, per sources. He also did so before the season. The Chargers have not granted it.”

This situation comes after Dupree expressed his frustration with the team’s front office. He was unhappy with how the team’s management was handling things and told reporters to question the people making decisions for the Chargers instead of blaming the players.

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“Don’t ask hard questions to us; ask hard questions to them,” Dupree said to the media. “Ask the hard questions. Everybody pull their cameras out and go upstairs and ask questions to them. Everybody. Walk upstairs and ask them.”

Another reason for his frustration could be his limited playing time. According to Pro Football Talk, Dupree has started only five games in his three seasons with the Chargers. His playing time has also dropped sharply this season. He played 23 defensive snaps in Week 1, 19 in Week 2, 16 in Week 3, and 13 in Week 4. By Week 5, he was given only two snaps before missing Week 6 because of an injury.

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After the team’s bye week, Dupree did not play any defensive snaps in Weeks 8 and 9. He was used only on special teams, playing seven snaps in Week 8 and 14 in Week 9. Dupree also dealt with a neck injury during the 2026 season. He suffered it in the third quarter of the Chargers’ Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos on October 11.

The injury forced him to miss the following game, but he returned after sitting out for one week. However, that was not the reason behind his absence from the Ravens game. He was medically available, but the Chargers chose not to include him in the lineup.

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Now, letting Bud Dupree go is a bit complicated. Since the NFL trade deadline passed on November 10, 2026, the Chargers can no longer trade him to another team during this season. However, they can still release him. If they do, other teams will get a chance to claim him through waivers. If no team picks him up, he will become a free agent and can sign with any team interested in him.

But terminating his contract will also be a major financial setback. Bud Dupree signed a one-year, $6 million contract extension with the Chargers for the 2026 season. If the team releases him, it would still have to carry $3.5 million of his contract on its salary cap as dead money. At the same time, the move would save the Chargers only $240,000 in cap space.

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Although the Chargers have other players who can handle the edge-rushing role, losing Dupree would still be a setback. Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu are their main options, while Akheem Mesidor and Caleb Murphy provide backup support. However, Dupree brings valuable NFL experience to the defense, so losing him would be a big blow.

This makes the situation even trickier for the Chargers, who are already dealing with a losing 1-8 season. Now, let’s wait and see if the team can handle Bud Dupree’s situation or if Fehoko’s warning comes true.