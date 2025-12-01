Chargers Injury Report: Jim Harbaugh Announces Troubling Justin Herbert Update After Raiders Game

Head coach Jim Harbaugh’s worst nightmare came true in their 31-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Los Angeles Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert suffered an injury during the game. A few moments later, Harbaugh dropped the shocking news that the quarterback had fractured his left hand.

During the press conference, the coach further added that the QB will require a medical procedure on Monday. But what’s worse is that Harbaugh was hesitant when asked about the QB’s return.

“Harbaugh said he doesn’t know if Herbert will miss any time,” Daniel Popper reported on X.

However, the QB has been hopeful about his situation.

“I’m treating it as if I’m playing Monday,” Herbert said about their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, as per Popper.

The QB was also optimistic throughout the game. He sustained the injury at the end of the first quarter when Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn tackled him. But he still managed to make a 10-yard touchdown to wide receiver Quentin Johnston before heading to the locker room.

After missing eight offensive plays, Herbert finally returned wearing a huge protective glove and immediately connected on a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen and a 27-yard pass to tight end Oronde Gadsden to keep the Chargers moving. He finished the game completing 15 of 20 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, though he did throw one interception.

The QB has put together a strong season with 2,842 yards and 21 touchdowns, and he hopes to return with the same energy. However, the risk remains higher than ever, given the Chargers’ ongoing offensive-line issues. He took multiple hits and sacks this year. After season-ending injuries to Rashawn Slater (torn patellar tendon) and Joe Alt (high-ankle sprain), the offensive line has struggled to protect the QB.

Herbert has been sacked 38 times during his season, raising concerns about his protection. The Chargers might rest him to fully recover or let him return with a protective device on his hand. Now, while the win against the Raiders helped the Chargers climb in the playoff standings, this game could also set them up for a potential drop.

What does Justin Herbert’s injury mean for the Chargers?

The team is now 8-4 and sitting 2nd in the AFC West. But after the Jacksonville Jaguars won and the Indianapolis Colts lost, the Chargers have gone up to the 5th seed, with the Colts at 6th and the Buffalo Bills at 7th. However, with their offense already battling inconsistency, any limitation to Herbert could slow the entire unit down.

But if Herbert is unable to play, the team will likely turn to backup QB Trey Lance. So, if Herbert’s injury forces him to miss time, there’s a real chance the Chargers could slide further in the standings. There’s also a question on whether Lance can step up and play big for the Chargers.

With several injuries, including their quarterback, and tough opponents such as the Eagles ahead, it would be tough for the Chargers. And if they lose a few games, their playoff push may weaken. It could open the door for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are trying to stay alive after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bolts will meet the Chiefs in Week 15. So, it will be important for the Chargers to have their QB healthy for the next game.