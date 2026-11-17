The Los Angeles Chargers have had an abysmal 2026 run, going winless across eight weeks. Their 0-8 record gives them a negligible chance of recovering enough to qualify for the postseason. Given their circumstances, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to throw the season out and start preparing for next year instead. The Indianapolis Colts (3-8), for instance, made several major trades before the November 10 trade deadline to acquire valuable draft capital ahead of the 2027 Draft. But Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz isn’t ready to tear down the season’s roster yet.

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The Chargers initially reached a deal with the Denver Broncos, who offered a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick in exchange for linebacker Daiyan Henley. However, after the physical revealed a knee issue the Broncos were previously unaware of, they attempted to renegotiate by downgrading the 2028 fifth-round pick to a seventh-round pick or include a pick swap. But Hortiz refused, which led to the trade eventually falling through. According to a November 13 report by The Athletic, Hortiz clarified exactly how he felt about trading away his players, especially for a price he did not feel was an appropriate marker of their value.

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“There’s some players that you’re just not going to trade,” Hortiz said. “These players that have futures with us. And a lot of those guys people didn’t call on, so it’s not to say that people called on them. Teams knew where I stood.”

Hortiz’s comments revealed that he wasn’t very keen on dismantling the roster just yet, despite the regular season being midway over. He continued to have hope for the team, stating that he believes they remain capable of turning things around.

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He named players he considered untradeable assets: quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, tackle Joe Alt, safety Derwin James, and cornerback Tarheeb Still, believing them to be part of the team’s core foundation. And he continued to insist that he felt the Chargers could still win this year if they kept up the fight.

“The season has not gone the way we wanted. I’m not going to say we anticipated this, and we’re all pissed, we’re all frustrated, mad,” Hortiz said. “Whatever adjective you want to put on it, that’s how we feel right now. But our job is to continue to fight this year but also have a team that we feel that we can go out there and be successful in the future, too. And so, to sit here and say, ‘Oh, we’re having a bad year, we should get rid of everybody’? That just doesn’t seem like a smart way to build for the future.”

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So while Hortiz was willing to trade away some players if the price was right, of course, he isn’t looking to rebuild. His reasoning isn’t completely baseless either: the Chargers maintained an 11-6 record across the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the existing lineup of Herbert, McConkey, Alt, and more. If anything, their inability to win any games in the first half of the season was an anomaly.

Joe Hortiz’s Faith in the Chargers Bears Fruit in Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers saw their first win of the season in Week 10, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. The Chargers’ GM’s team seems to have taken his words to heart, starting their scoring streak early on.

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Herbert rushed for a 22-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive, racking up 10 points in the first quarter and adding seven more points before halftime. The defense also posed a terrifying obstacle for the Ravens, limiting their run game and giving them no breathing room.

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But what sealed the game was a costly turnover late in the fourth quarter of the game. Trailing by three points with just over two minutes remaining, Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a pass to tight end Mark Andrews to move the chains to the Baltimore 39-yard line, setting up the subsequent pass to wide receiver Zay Flowers that crossed into Chargers territory before Flowers fumbled. He was stripped of the ball by Still, allowing defensive back Elijah Molden to recover it and allowing Los Angeles to run out the clock.