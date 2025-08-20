Chargers News: Greg Roman Ducks Trey Lance Health Talk With Classic “I’m Not a Doctor” Line

Training camp in Costa Mesa had everything Chargers fans crave—QB drama, cautious optimism, and a little humor from the coaching staff. When the preseason rolled around, Lance had delivered what fans had been waiting for: smart football. He kept the ball safe, avoided turnovers, even if his yards per attempt—6.0 and 3.9—hinted at a cautious passing attack. But now, Trey Lance has surfaced at practice sporting hardware on his throwing hand, immediately firing up the rumor mill about yet another obstacle for the struggling former top-three pick. The dual-threat quarterback was held out of key team periods, fueling speculation that the injury might be more significant than initially reported. However, the Chargers brass kept their cards close to the vest, with offensive coordinator Greg Roman deflecting questions and keeping the media guessing about their backup’s availability.

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman brought some humor and caution when asked about Trey Lance’s health during his Wednesday press conference. “I think he’s okay. Um I don’t really talk about injuries. I am not a doctor. I only play one on TV,” Roman said with a grin. And, deflecting the question deliberately. He dodged the specifics while making clear that he is leaving medical updates to the professionals. It was pure training camp gold – a lighthearted break in the intensity as players battle for their NFL dreams with roster cuts looming. The moment provided some much-needed comic relief before the Chargers suit up for their preseason finale against San Francisco, with final evaluations on the line.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh also echoed that steady tone, confirming Lance would still see action under the lights, brace or no brace. “Lance would see playing time, despite the missed time this week while wearing a brace on his right (throwing) hand,” Harbaugh assured.

From there, Roman pivoted to his preferred talking point – the heated quarterback competition. “He’s doing a great job. I think, uh, um the whole quarterback room really like how those guys are competing,” the seasoned play-caller said, making sure to give props to both Lance and crafty veteran Taylor Heinicke. When pressed on whether the backup spot has been locked up, Roman kept his poker face, emphasizing the battle remains wide open. “I don’t think anything’s been settled yet at all, but, uh, but they’re competing. They’re doing a great job. Really like them.” The coordinator’s message came through loud and clear – no roster decisions until the preseason slate is wrapped up and all the tape has been evaluated.

Roman highlighted Lance’s upside in particular, noting, “Trey’s a very talented guy. I think we’ve all seen him move the team really well.” But he balanced that by pointing to Heinicke’s experience, reminding reporters of the games he has won in the league. As the Chargers prepare for one last preseason test after six weeks of camp, Roman has acknowledged the urgency, adding, “It’s time to show it.”

Trey Lance seizes momentum in Chargers’ QB2 battle

Lance has been backing up the talk with his play. The mobile quarterback posted a solid 13-of-20 line for 120 yards and a pair of scores while showcasing his dynamic rushing ability against the . The former North Dakota State standout followed that up by tacking on 25 yards on the ground against the Rams. CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr didn’t mince words, writing: “This appears to be Lance’s job to lose, and he might have already claimed it.” The national analyst was quick to highlight Lance’s explosive dual-threat skillset and growing pocket presence.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Mina Kimes underscored his 34-yard strike to rookie Tre Harris that set up a touchdown as the type of throw that separates him from Heinicke. And, Roman continues to insist his limited reps were “not about an injury, but more so trying to get more reps for starter Justin Herbert.”

But Roman has been careful to keep the contest framed as unsettled, describing the QB2 battle as “wide open” while appreciating very much” both Lance and Heinicke have competed. Still, the numbers tell their own story. Heinicke has struggled, going just 7 of 16 for 64 yards with zero touchdowns, while Lance has stacked productive, turnover-free outings in back-to-back games without a mistake.

This is indeed a significant step forward from his earlier struggles. Roman pointed to Lance’s daily approach: “It’s one day at a time. He’s engaged. We just got to try to get 1% better every day. But he’s doing a nice job.” Yardbarker echoed that optimism, noting Lance’s increased first-team reps and stronger preseason tape as reasons he has emerged as the favored backup.

So as the Chargers gear up for their final preseason tune-up against San Francisco, the writing is on the wall. Head coach Harbaugh and his offensive coordinator will ultimately pull the trigger on the decision, but all signs point to Lance having seized control of the competition. With kickoff set for Saturday, August 23, 2025, the former first-rounder’s clean pocket work has vaulted him into pole position. At this stage, the backup job appears to be Lance’s for the taking – he just needs to close the deal under the bright lights one more time.