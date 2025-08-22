Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Boldly Reveals Preseason Gameplan as 49ers Struggle Through Tough Times

Returning to San Francisco, Jim Harbaugh is keeping a sharp focus on the team. On Thursday, he made it clear that his starters won’t see action in the preseason finale, signaling a few strategic tweaks. The message is simple: protect the core while still fine-tuning the squad. Chargers take on 49ers in the preseason finale.

The center of attention? QB room. Justin Herbert got his first taste of preseason action last week, logging eight snaps, while Trey Lance is looking for his second start. Lance has accumulated 120 snaps this preseason, completing 27 of 49 passes for 296 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Harbaugh outlined his plan clearly: “Yeah, we’re giving more of those to uh DJ because he’s playing the majority of the ball game this week. We’re going to play, we’re going to start Trey uh Lance uh one to two series and Taylor Hinicke one to two series and then DJ’s going to play, play the most volume in the game this week?” This means Lance will start for a few series, followed by Taylor Heinicke for the same duration, and DJ Uiagalelei will close out the game.

Harbaugh also shared some insight into how reps are being distributed across the quarterbacks. “Some team reps. Yeah, some team reps. You know, given a lot of team reps, Justin’s taking all of them… And the two reps, Trey and DJ was taking as many as possible for him because he’s going to play a lot in the ball game. But yeah, Taylor’s practising. Some team drills. 30, 33, 35 team drills, team reps the last couple days,” he said, highlighting the emphasis on preparing backups while keeping starters fresh.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh instructs on the field during the first day of training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

On the defensive front, the edge rusher spots are almost locked, except for the fourth spot generating the most buzz. Caleb Murphy and Kyle Kennard have been in a heated battle, and Chargers DC Jesse Minter believes both could earn that coveted spot, signaling a competitive finish to the preseason grind.

Minter told Alex Insdorf on X, “Both those guys have put themselves in great position. Be excited to see them both play more this game, and see where it’s at.” While Jim Harbaugh and his staff have clarity on the game plan, their next opponent is struggling.

Jim Harbaugh will face a struggling 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will start the 2025 season with a depleted wide receiver room. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR that Demarcus Robinson will miss the first three games due to suspension. “You can always appeal it, so we’ll hope for the best on that, but (three weeks) is what we’re planning for,” Shanahan said, signaling that the team is preparing for the worst-case scenario while keeping hope alive.

Robinson’s suspension comes after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge. Putting him in line for an automatic three-game ban, as noted by Mike Florio. Shanahan added, “There is an appeal process. I’m not sure how it’s going. So, I always just plan for the worst and hope for the best. But he’s done a good job here. We’ve really enjoyed him as a guy, knowing he won’t be in there, most likely for those first few games. He’ll play a lot more in the preseason, but hopefully we can shorten that with an appeal process.”

Not only that, Robinson has already faced legal consequences, as ESPN reported in July. He was sentenced to three years’ probation, fined $390, and ordered to complete court-mandated programs after pleading no contest. The 49ers brought him in on a two-year deal this offseason. Last year with the Rams, he posted 31 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns, making him a significant loss if he misses early games.

Moreover, the wide receiver depth chart is thinning rapidly. Star wideout Brandon Aiyuk remains questionable for Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a season-ending knee injury. Current projections target a Week 6 return for Aiyuk. Jauan Jennings is dealing with a calf injury that has kept him sidelined for much of training camp. While simultaneously seeking a new contract extension. The veteran receiver hasn’t practiced since July 27, and reports indicate the 49ers and Jennings are “not close” on reaching a new deal. Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are hampered by injuries, as well. This combination leaves the 49ers in a precarious spot as they try to field a competitive unit. So, if Robinson sits out the first three games, it’ll create an early-season challenge for the team.

These developments put additional pressure on the remaining healthy receivers to step up. As the 49ers look to maintain their offensive potency in what promises to be a competitive NFC West division race.