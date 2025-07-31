Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh urged to Make key roster move Amid 3 team Trade proposal

The Chargers had brought in quite a few players in the offseason. Right before the draft, the team became the popular destination for players. Jim Harbaugh‘s team revamp and welcome competitive player culture made it far more interesting. The tension peaks as the team nears to kickoff of the preseason to the 2025 Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions. Ahead of the big game, Harbaugh and his squad are expected to make one roster move that could prove advantageous for the team as well as the player.

As the team continues to build momentum at the training camp, NFL. com writer Kevin Patra feels that the team could have some help with its roster. And that, too, especially after Mike Williams. It left a big hole in L.A.’s receiver room, and while the front office has faith in its young talent, the NFL expert believes that a new player’s experience could bring needed balance.

And it’s Amari Cooper. He split time between Cleveland and Buffalo, posting just 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns across 14 games. While those numbers won’t raise eyebrows or make any big impact, they also don’t paint the full picture. At 31, Cooper still offers value, especially for a team like the Chargers that just lost a physical boundary receiver.

What makes him more impressive is how Cooper is dedicated to the team’s success. After his performance while playing for the Cleveland Browns, he said, “Winning is way more important, and there’s many ways to win. So absolutely no complaints from me, because that’s all I truly wanted. I mean, I’ve had it every other way and haven’t really reached the pinnacle of this sport.”

He could step up if the rookies like Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith stumbled. That’s where Cooper fits in. He doesn’t have to carry the passing game. But can still be a reliable option. “The 31-year-old can be a boundary weapon and knows how to find space in the red zone,” Patra said of the player in his list of NFL free agent players.

Adding Cooper could be like having a safety net, someone steady who’s been there before. He wouldn’t need to be the star, just a dependable backup and a mentor to the younger guys. Plus, he fits Jim Harbaugh’s style, which is tough, experienced, and team-first. While the passing game could use a veteran boost, there’s another big question looming over the Chargers.

Can the three-team trade help the Chargers?

Najee Harris when in full health is key to the Chargers. The veteran running back has yet to practice this summer because of his eye injury that he suffered on the Fourth of July. While he showed up at training camp, he wasn’t in pads but had his big shades on. There’s no official timetable for his return. And that is concerning for the Chargers.

With Harris on the sidelines, attention has shifted to first-round rookie Omarion Hampton. The former UNC standout brings power and explosiveness, and the Chargers are confident in his potential. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office looked to add one more proven name to the mix. ESPN’s Seth Walder suggested a rare three-team trade idea that would involve the Chargers, Bears, and Buccaneers. NFL three-team trades are as rare as hen’s teeth, but the logic behind this one is worth a closer look.

In Walder’s proposal, the Bears receive Rachaad White and a 2027 seventh rounder from L.A., the Bucs get a 2026 fifth rounder from Chicago, and the Chargers land D’Andre Swift along with a 2026 sixth rounder. With 959 rushing yards and six touchdowns, Swift had a solid campaign.

As Walder highlighted, “For Los Angeles, Swift would provide veteran depth behind first-round rookie Omarion Hampton and another option in general while Najee Harris recovers from an eye injury. Plus, it would allow the Chargers to pick up a little draft capital in exchange for a bit of their cap space war chest. No team has more combined cap space between this year and next than the Chargers, per OverTheCap.com.”

At the age of 26, Swift can offer what the team may need to remain elite this season. While the three-team trade idea is intriguing, it’s likely to stay in the realm of “what if” unless the Chargers get tempted and make it happen.