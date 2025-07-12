Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh’s O-Line Gamble Draws Scrutiny as Justin Herbert’s Protection Hinges on Guard Switch

The Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles kicked off with an 11–6 run and a long-awaited playoff return. But 2025 brings new challenges. With a projected $66 million in cap space under the $279.2 million ceiling, the Chargers sit in a rare position of power. Yet despite their financial freedom, they did not chase headlines. Well, as predicted, general manager Joe Hortiz stayed true to his January promise to be “clinical” and “responsible” in free agency. The roster was shaped piece by piece. This slow build reflected Harbaugh’s cucumber-cool controlled style, bringing in analysts to take a dive into the scenario.

As the offseason moves forward, HC and GM have built a roster in stable condition. They approached free agency with a clear goal: create cap flexibility heading into the draft. At first, quarterback Taylor Heinicke was re-signed to back up Justin Herbert. Heinicke came from Atlanta in an August 2024 trade and now holds steady insurance behind Herbert.

Now this was important, as the last season was the first in Herbert’s career when the offense was a clear weakness. A young group of wideouts and a shaky offensive line hurt production. In the first four games, Herbert posted career-low numbers in completions (59), passing yards (578), and attempts (91). The struggles forced a re-evaluation of every unit, including the offensive front. And in the draft season, he was provided extra support. In a recent episode of Chargers Weekly, analysts from The Athletic and the LA Times joined hosts Matt “Money” Smith and Chris Hayre to break down the team’s draft logic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh catches the ball for quarterback Justin Herbert (10) as he warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

AD

Daniel Popper noted that the team’s early plan was to add a third safety. He said, “They went into training camp thinking that they were probably going to have to bring in a third safety last year. But they had A.J. Finley, who had shown some flashes, and they let him play a bunch during training camp to see if he could be that guy who could play next to Elohi Gilman when they moved Derwin James around. They concluded that, like, hey, we need to be a little bit better here. And they identified Elijah Molden as a guy who could potentially be available.” Hence, as per the analyst, Harbaugh is going for a similar approach this year.

He then addressed Zion Johnson’s future on the O-line. “And they believe that Zion has a shot to be a good centre. Like, they truly, truly believe that,” Popper added. Johnson has never started at center but impressed scouts during his Senior Bowl reps. Last season, Johnson played all 17 games at left guard and started the playoff loss to the Texans. While durable, his pass protection showed flaws, especially when defending stunts.

In the ideal scenario, Johnson moves to the center and settles in quickly. “Then they slide Bradley Bozeman at left guard and they feel like that will be an improvement,” Popper said. But optimism needs proof. “I have to see it. That’s sort of where I’m at,” he added. Until the pads come on, it’s all theory.

The team also brought in Mekhi Becton in free agency. Becton is expected to elevate the interior line as a “force multiplier.” His presence may stabilize the front and help Herbert stay upright. As of now, Johnson will compete for the center spot against veteran Bradley Bozeman and newcomer Andre James. All eyes will be on how this line shapes up in camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jim Harbaugh’s chess-like roster moves

The Chargers remained deliberate in free agency, particularly when it came to spending on the offensive line. Analyst Daniel Popper addressed this strategy, saying, “So, in terms of the approach, like, you know, the guard market went crazy in free agency. So, I don’t think it was, you know, ridiculous for them to sort of look for value.” The Chargers avoided high-priced guards and focused instead on filling gaps smartly, without overpaying.

In the secondary, Jim Harbaugh added outside corners Jackson and St-Juste. These veterans will bring strong competition for rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still. Returners Taylor and Leonard add depth, while Derwin James is expected to play the nickel role primarily. Still and Taylor can rotate into nickel duties when James moves to safety in five-defensive-back sets. The team may still explore the draft for a corner, but only if the board breaks in their favor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To strengthen their weak passing attack, the Chargers spent big on pass catchers. They drafted wide receivers Tre’ Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, plus tight end Oronde Gadsden II. The headline addition is Mike Williams, a familiar face for Justin Herbert. Williams rejoined the Chargers after a season split between the Jets and Steelers. His chemistry with Herbert was instant. “He’s one of those guys that changes the way he plays football when he’s on your team,” Herbert said. “50-50 balls are not quite 50-50, as we’ve seen with Mike. You need a play — a big-time play — he’s going to go up and make it.” That level of trust is exactly what the Chargers lacked last season.

With Greg Roman returning as offensive coordinator, Herbert enters a rare stretch of stability. It is only the second time in his career with the same play-caller two years in a row. Though last year had its share of problems, Herbert is optimistic. “I think we’ve made great strides this offseason,” Herbert said. “… We’re far ahead of where we were last year.” Expectations are rising fast in Los Angeles, and both on-field and off-field pressure on Jim Harbaugh has escalated.