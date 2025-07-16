Chargers News: Tre Harris Gives Training Camp Hope to Jim Harbaugh Amid Contract Hold Out

Contract holdouts have become the NFL’s new rite of passage for veterans and rookies alike—a high-stakes dance between teams and players playing chicken over clauses and commas. The question always is, who blinks first? Remember how the Bengals learned this the hard way with first-round pick Shemar Stewart, whose minicamp absence over guaranteed salary language turned into a public staring contest. Fans might see a replay of the same with the Chargers, who are banking on their own move. They newly signed wideout Tre Harris, their splashy offseason addition—unless you count Mike Williams’s underwhelming homecoming. The promise of fresh talent clashes with the fine print.

Tre Harris is yet to report for training camp. He is currently holding out. Harris was a second-round pick and is among 30 second-rounders still unsigned across the league. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Harris missed the Saturday deadline for rookies to report to the Bolts. Notably, the Chargers are the first team to begin camp. Veterans will report on Wednesday, July 16.

The rarity of guaranteed money in the league caused this standoff. Only two of the 32 second-round picks from April have signed their rookie deals. The Houston Texans gave Jayden Higgins a fully guaranteed deal in May. Cleveland followed with linebacker Carson Schwesinger, also offering full guarantees.

Harris’s team told Front Office Sports that they are still negotiating with the Chargers. They added that the rookie wideout will not report until a deal is signed. Despite the holdout, Harris remains excited about the opportunity when asked in an interview. On the July 15 episode of the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Harris said, “It felt amazing, you know. Get in the pads, you know, kind of felt a little. It didn’t feel real, to be honest with you. Really? You know, all this still feels a little surreal to be honest with you.” During the interview, Harris wore the Chargers’ blue and yellow jersey. The number 9 sat proudly on his chest.

Harris reflected on coming from Lane Kiffin’s program and now working with Jim Harbaugh. “You know, being out here, I usually come out here and I train most of the time in all seasons. So, you know, it’s cool to be back, you uh something about you and having like Interesting characters as coaches because you come from Lane Kiffin’s world and now you have Jim Harbaugh.” Harbaugh can still harbour some hope for this star wideout.

With Harris, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is also reportedly pushing for a fully guaranteed contract. This trend could influence future second-round contract negotiations. But until Harris and the Chargers reach an agreement, his first NFL reps will remain on hold.

Is Tre Harris worth it for the Chargers?

Tre Harris’s rookie contract might look solid on the surface. It is a four-year, $7.8 million deal with an average of $1.95 million per year. His 2025 base salary stands at $840,000. But the real issue is hidden in the fine print. There is no fully guaranteed money. That is a deal breaker for Harris. If he suffers a serious injury, like a torn ACL, the Chargers could release him. They would owe nothing except the league-standard injury protection. First-round picks typically receive guaranteed money. Harris is asking for the same, reportedly seeking $3 to $4 million guaranteed.

There is another factor with Harris. The Chargers added a contract clause that allows them to release him before June 1, 2026. They would owe him nothing in dead money. Harris understands the risk. Second-round picks do not get guaranteed playing time or roster spots.

Harris has been here before. He faced a similar situation at Ole Miss and delivered. However, he won’t take that risk again without security. Players from the NIL era are more business-minded and, like Harris, are striving to keep themselves financially protected.

Many now believe the Chargers should invest in Harris. His college tape speaks for itself. At Ole Miss, he was a big play waiting to happen. His 89.7 Pro Football Focus grade ranked third among wideouts with at least 50 targets. He led the SEC in 30-yard receptions with 12. He tied for the SEC lead in 40-yard catches with seven. His 5.12 yards per route run led all FBS receivers with at least 50 targets. When targeted, quarterbacks posted a 149.5 rating. That was the third-best in the nation. Those numbers show game-breaking ability.

Tre Harris has not suited up yet for the Chargers. But he is already creating waves with his rookie contract. In a league where players talk about knowing their worth, Harris is living it. From Comeaux High School to Lafayette to Ole Miss, every step has been calculated.