Chargers QB Justin Herbert Breaks Silence on Maxx Crosby Incident After Announcing Injury Update

Herbert responds calmly to Crosby's late shove in heated rivalry

Shove confirmed on late fourth-quarter third down after whistle

Crosby’s two sacks and Herbert’s injured-but-strong outing deepen fallout

The Los Angeles Chargers’ and Las Vegas Raiders’ rivalry stretches deep. In Week 13, these age-old tempers rose again. Maxx Crosby shoved Justin Herbert to the turf long after the play stopped, and the crowd roared as both sidelines reacted. Now, after the game, Herbert has spoken about the incident.

“It was an emotional game… Emotions got the best of us. I got a ton of respect for him as a player.” Justin said. “I could’ve kept my cool a little bit better too…he’s a true competitor.”

In post post-game, Herbert kept his cool in front of reporters as he broke the silence on the matter. It was clear he had no interest in continuing the feud. Instead, he wanted the focus on the field, not the shove.

The shove came with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter. On a third and four, Herbert hit Quentin Johnston on a clean sliding grab. The play was over, the whistle had gone, and then Crosby sent Herbert to the ground. The officials immediately called unsportsmanlike conduct, matching what all major reports confirmed after the game.

When the heat faded, Herbert stood up with a simple first-down celebration to let everyone know he was still locked in. Eventually, Crosby walked over and offered Herbert a quick “dap,” ending the sequence with a small sign of respect.

Crosby finished his third career game with multiple sacks on Herbert, with two sacks on the QB. Herbert’s night became even more impressive given the fact that he was playing through an injury, yet he went 15 of 20 for 151 yards and two touchdowns, keeping the Chargers in control from start to finish.

Though the Chargers walked out of the rivalry with a 31-14 win, a big talking point of the game was Herbert’s injury.

Justin Herbert injury update

Justin Herbert gave the Bolts’ fans plenty to cheer about on Sunday. However, the moment that shook everyone came when he broke his non-throwing hand during the game. Still, Herbert tried to ease the worry afterward.

He spoke about having a scheduled procedure on Monday for his fractured left hand, but the next game was already on his mind. He spoke about preparing for next Monday night’s matchup against the Eagles as if he were suiting up.

Later, Jim Harbaugh also spoke about his quarterback’s condition. The head coach confirmed the fracture and explained that Herbert will undergo surgery on Monday. Yet he refused to rule anything out. Harbaugh said he wasn’t sure if Herbert would miss any time and added that he’d “see how this week goes.”

This season, Herbert has taken a beating this season with 38 sacks, including 16 in the last four games. That pressure only makes the injury more tricky, especially after surgery. At 8-4 and sitting as the AFC’s fifth seed, the Bolts cannot afford a slip. The next week will show a lot about how they handle the situation.