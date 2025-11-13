Chargers QB Justin Herbert Loses Faith in NFL Refs After Jim Harbaugh Called Out Officiating

The Los Angeles Chargers rolled to a 25-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking their third straight victory and moving to a strong 7-3 record. Yet, amid the cheers, one storyline stole the spotlight. Justin Herbert absorbed multiple questionable hits, and by the end of the night, his trust in the officiating had eroded.

“I’d let the refs know when I thought there was a late hit,” he said, addressing the elephant in the room. “It’s just part of the game. Whether I get the call or not, we gotta run a play the next play.”

Eventually, Herbert made it clear he was done pleading.

“Arguing isn’t gonna get me anywhere. If I make a big deal out of it, odds are they’re not going to call it.”

Even with the pressure closing in, Herbert stayed locked in. Pittsburgh sacked him five times, yet he still found a way to sling for 220 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t throw a pick either. More impressively, he dropped a dime to Ladd McConkey for a 58-yard catch and run that set up the game-clincher.

Earlier, the duo had already connected on a 15-yard touchdown.

However, not everything went smoothly. The Steelers kept landing late hits after Herbert released the ball. That’s when the usually composed QB started showing frustration, motioning toward the refs for some fairness.

“I got rolled up on,” Herbert said of a second-quarter hit that left him limping for a moment. He admitted there was “a little bit of pain,” though he felt “safe” to return after the trainers checked him.

The Bolts’ sideline could feel his irritation. And Herbert added more to it.

“The more I fight, the more I push, I think they’re going to get more and more likely not to call it. So, I think if they call it, great. If we get that 15 yards (from a roughing penalty), then we’re moving forward.”

Still, it’s not just Herbert who’s frustrated. Head coach Jim Harbaugh also called out the officiating after the game.

Justin Herbert hinted, Jim Harbaugh hammered

Justin Herbert has taken the third-most sacks of any quarterback in the league. And that was before the Chargers’ win over the Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Every time Herbert drops back, it feels like chaos is closing in. And Coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t hide his concern.

When asked about Herbert’s health after another night of constant pressure, Harbaugh didn’t hold back. He called Herbert “a beast,” giving his quarterback credit for standing tall through the hits. But then he addressed his stance pretty clearly after the game.

“I have another opinion that I just don’t want to say it publicly, but a lot of the time the ball is already out, and he’s getting hit or they’re tackling him. He got high-lowed (against the Steelers), he got hit low a couple of times. I think that needs to be looked at.”

Statistically, Herbert’s having a great season. Through 10 games, he’s thrown for 2,610 yards, second only to Daniel Jones. But he’s also been hit 62 times, pressured 173 times, and sacked 33 times, according to Pro Football Focus. Clearly, the guy’s taking a beating.

So, do you agree with Herbert and Harbaugh? Should the refs take a harder look at what’s happening in the pocket?