Chargers Report: Jim Harbaugh’s Decision Turns NFL Exec’s Heads as HC Urged to Extend Rashawn Slater

“We look at offensive linemen as weapons.” These were Jim Harbaugh‘s words after he drafted Joe Alt in 2024 as a first pick. No one really cared back then. No one turned their heads. But now? The world might finally be catching up to the potential Alt possesses. And we’re here for it.

One year later, Joe Alt isn’t just another big body up front; he’s at the cornerstone of a much bigger plan. Harbaugh didn’t come to L.A. just to patch holes. He came to build something different. And now, the moves he made in 2024? They’re starting to bear fruit. And NFL execs across the country? They’re noticing it too.

Harbaugh’s call to grab Notre Dame’s Joe Alt at No. 5 might’ve raised some eyebrows at the time, but it’s looking like a home run already. Alt, all 6’9” and 322 pounds of him, stepped in and locked down his spot from day one. One NFL executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando, “Joe Alt was a slam dunk pick. They nailed this first draft, didn’t try to do too much, just did a nice job hitting doubles.” Another said, “Tough, smart, still growing into his body. He’ll only get better.”

And when you’ve impressed front office execs, you know you’ve made it. It’s not just hype. Alt started all 16 games, made the PFWA All-Rookie Team, and gave up just one sack all year. These are vet credentials. Doing all this in your rookie year? That is borderline insane.

And Harbaugh, very obviously, is a big fan. During one drill, a defender tried to hip-toss the rookie. Alt didn’t move an inch. Instead, he calmly picked the guy up and placed him back down like a toddler throwing a tantrum. Harbaugh laughed and said, “The young man learned that that’s not the guy to try to hip throw.” He’s right. He really isn’t that guy.

And if you’ve followed Harbaugh for long enough, you’d know: offensive tackle isn’t just about pass protection, it’s a tone setter. And with Joe Alt on one side and Rashawn Slater on the other, the Chargers have built a blindside duo that every other NFL team is probably jealous of.

Long-term? This wasn’t just a flashy draft-day win; it was a chess move for the future. He’s not a stopgap; he’s a cornerstone. With Justin Herbert entering year six and the Chargers fully committing to Harbaugh’s physical brand of football, locking down that kind of stability up front is absolutely massive.

And when NFL execs flat-out call the pick a “slam dunk” and say they “nailed it” without even budging? That tells you everything. But for this to pan out the way Harbaugh wants, the Chargers need to finalise an extension. And quick.

You can’t build around Alt without Slater

Amidst the Joe Alt hype, there’s another piece in the puzzle waiting for his signature: Rashawn Slater, the Chargers’ Pro Bowl left tackle, who still doesn’t have a long-term deal. And yeah, fans noticed when Slater skipped OTAs for the first time in his career this offseason. It wasn’t some dramatic holdout move, but let’s be real, the clock is ticking.

He did show up for June minicamp and downplayed it, saying, “It’s my team. I’m in a contract. I don’t want to miss any time… I wouldn’t miss that. It’s pretty simple.” So no, he isn’t here to cause a scene. But if the Chargers want to keep this O-line dream team intact, they’re gonna have to pay the man.

Thanks to guys like Penei Sewell setting the market at $28 million a year (shoutout to the Lions for opening that wallet), elite tackles are officially in QB-money territory. And the longer the Chargers wait to lock up Slater? The more expensive he gets. We’re talking about a guy who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, bounced back strong after his 2022 injury, and has only given up three sacks in his last 1,015 pass-blocking snaps. Yeah, they better lock him up quick.

But this isn’t just about getting Slater his bag; it’s about aiding Joe Alt’s growth, too. Harbaugh’s whole offensive blueprint lives and dies by the O-line. And there’s no better way to bring a rookie tackle along than to line him up opposite a seasoned Pro Bowler like Slater. Having Slater as the vet on the line gives him that buffer. That stability. That quiet mentor presence who’s seen it all and can help Alt avoid the typical rookie growing pains.

And this is Harbaugh’s blueprint. That Michigan title run in 2023? It didn’t start with flashy skill guys. It started with three All-American offensive linemen bulldozing people. That’s how he rolls. So yeah, losing Rashawn Slater wouldn’t just hurt, it would feel like yanking a support beam out of a house mid-reno. The Chargers simply cannot afford that.