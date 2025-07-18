Chargers Rookie to Cover Up Justin Herbert’s Mistakes as Jim Harbaugh Gets Training Camp Boost

“I gotta rise up to his (Justin) level… He’s doing anything and everything he can possibly do. Now it’s up to the rest of us”, Jim Harbaugh said just last month. The coach made this statement after Justin Herbert faced a lot of heat for the Los Angeles Chargers’ performance last season. But is it fair to blame the quarterback who endured a career-high 41 sacks?

Guess, it all came down to the loss against the Texans in the postseason. Until then, Herbert had a TD/INT ratio of 23/3. But in the wildcard game he threw for 4 picks. That got stuck with the fans. But Herbert still managed to throw for over 3,800 yards, but his production was undercut by poor protection and a lack of offensive balance. However, now that the offseason is deep into its progress, the team’s roster looks radically different. With the Chargers just kicking off their first training camp, there is a lot that has transformed them under Harbaugh this season. The changes do look promising.

Chargers ready to level up around Justin Herbert

“We did him a disservice,” said General Manager Joe Hortiz following the Chargers’ disaster Wild Card loss last season. He acknowledged that the team did not put Justin Herbert “in the position to be successful”. Therefore, coming into the offseason this year, he made it a top priority to surround Herbert with the kind of offensive talent that could relieve pressure and create balance. With the team officially entering preseason now, analysts have started discussing what can be expected from the team’s offense this year.

via Imago January 11, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Chargers quarterback JUSTIN HERBERT 10 warms up before the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“Well, they’re going to double down on the running game. This is a Greg Roman offense”, Jeremy Fowler said recently on the NFL on ESPN show while talking about the Chargers. Fowler also mentioned that this won’t mean Justin Herbert will take a back seat. Greg Roman’s system is designed to take the pressure off Herbert while also leveraging his underrated mobility and arm strength in a smarter, more unpredictable way.

Mike Tannenbaum kept it simple: “They’re going to get sacked less. And here’s why. They drafted Omarion Hampton.” The Chargers took the North Carolina running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to fix exactly what went wrong last season. Hampton averaged over five yards per carry in college. Caught 73 passes. And ended his final year with 1,660 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. His 3,000+ career yards place him fifth on UNC’s all-time list.

Hampton gives the Chargers more than just production—he gives them unpredictability. A downhill runner who can also work out of the backfield, he’s built to absorb pressure and keep defenses honest. Last year, the Chargers gave up 41 sacks. That number should drop. And with Jim Harbaugh already preaching “build, build, build. Better, better, better,” the early offseason addition of a signed second-round pick only adds to the sense that this offense is about to turn a corner.

Second-round signing to boost the Chargers’ camp

This offseason, rookie contract negotiations have taken an unusual turn. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that “30 second-rounders have not signed their contract yet because the Houston Texans, when they gave wide receiver Jaden Higgins a fully guaranteed deal, the rest of these agents, these players in the second round said, ‘Hey, we want that.’” This sparked a wave of holdouts. Chargers’ second-rounder Tre’ Harris stood out as one of the notable ones among them. He missed the July 12 reporting deadline due to disagreements over guaranteed money.

NFL rookies rarely face drama during contract talks. This year, that wasn’t the case. Even before camps opened, around 30 second-round picks remained unsigned. The Chargers initially resisted matching the guarantee precedent set by the Houston Texans’ deal with Jayden Higgins. But with camps beginning and pressure mounting, teams had to find a middle ground. Therefore, the Chargers just signed with Tre’ Harris to avoid further disruption to their preseason plans.

It matters more than it seems. After weeks of uncertainty, finally signing Tre’ Harris brings not just roster depth but elite production to the Chargers. The Ole Miss standout led his team in receptions (60) and receiving yards (1,030) in 2024, averaging a national-best 128.8 yards per game. He earned second-team All-America honors and became just the second player in SEC history to average over 100 receiving yards per game in a career. His explosiveness and consistency were evident in five 100-yard games last season. He will give Justin Herbert a much-needed vertical weapon just as the training camps start.

Meanwhile, with Mike Williams officially retired and Najee Harris officially landed on the injury list, signing rookie Tre’ Harris was a much-needed relief for the team. With Williams out, Harris will now compete with Quentin Johnston for a starting spot opposite Ladd McConkey. If Harris stays healthy, he will be locking in a top-three role by Week 1.

Moreover, the Chargers can finally hope to turn the corner in the post-Staley era. This season, they are still a work in progress, but signs of smart, targeted improvement are beginning to show. With an offense that can finally assist Herbert and Harbaugh’s training camp starting with a positive boost, the Chargers are aligning their pieces with purpose. Everyone’s finally on the same page.