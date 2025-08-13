Chargers Rookie Struggling at Camp Breaks Silence on Jim Harbaugh’s Practice

Not long ago, Tre Harris spoke with excitement about joining the Los Angeles Chargers. “It felt amazing, you know. Get in the pads… it didn’t feel real,” he said. Wearing the Chargers’ blue and yellow jersey, number 9 on his chest, Harris stepped into training camp as a second-round pick. Coming off a dominant 2024 season at Ole Miss with 1,030 yards, 60 catches, 7 TDs, and 17.2 yards per reception, Harris arrived with big expectations. Nicknamed “Big Play Tre,” the wide receiver was expected to bring an electric spark to the Chargers’ offense. The hype has been real.

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman even highlighted his potential earlier this offseason. He imagined QB Justin Herbert benefiting from a strong running game and a dynamic rookie like Harris. “Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game?” Roman asked. During camp, Harris worked on building chemistry with Herbert while learning HC Jim Harbaugh’s new system. But now, as the regular season approaches, Harris has finally spoken about his experience so far and given fans insight into Harbaugh’s approach.

On the Chargers Unleashed podcast, Harris discussed his draft day, preseason, and expectations. When host Dan Wolkenstein asked what fans could expect from the Chargers’ offense in Week 1 in Brazil, Harris didn’t hesitate. “Oh, one thing for sure is just us being very physical and playing fast. That’s a big thing,” he said. But the rookie then went on to talk about another big thing that revealed Jim Harbaugh’s core philosophy.

“You know, Coach Harbaugh, he constantly preaches us being the best in shape team in the NFL. That’s something we all… take that to heart, to be honest with you,” Tre Harris explained. “We all go out there, we bust our tails each and every practice, and that’s with us, you know, practicing and even after practice we’re going out, we’re working out, and we’re still going hard – that’s our finisher,” Harris promised fans they’d see a team that plays physical, plays fast, and shows off their conditioning every game.

So, it turns out that Jim Harbaugh’s coaching style hasn’t changed much from his days with Michigan or the 49ers. He still believes in a strong running game, hard-hitting defense, and a no-nonsense approach. Discipline is key, and so is maximizing player potential. In his first year with the Chargers, Harbaugh stripped the team down and rebuilt it around Herbert. He replaced the pass-heavy spread with a reinforced offensive line and a physical ground attack. The pace slowed, but the execution sharpened. The result?

An 11–6 record last season with Jim Harbaugh at the helm for the first time – that was the best record for the Chargers since 2009. To add to that, Justin Herbert, even with a toe injury, posted the lowest interception rate of his career at 0.6%. This year, too, Herbert looks sharper than ever while training under Harbaugh’s system. But the coach has also said, “Justin’s biggest weakness is those around him that he’s counting on offense.” That’s where Tre Harris came in as an addition to a revamped OL around the quarterback. But so far, Harris hasn’t quite lived up to the hype.

Tre Harris struggles at the Chargers’ training camp

While Chargers’ rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been earning praise at camp, there is another rookie who has faced more mixed reviews. Recently, Tre Harris has been making headlines for having multiple drops in practice. After one of those practice sessions at the Chargers’ camp, ESPN’s Kris Rhim had pointed out, it was another one of those days for Harris.

Kris Rhim wrote on X, “Two drops for Tre’ Harris today, one that led to an RJ Mickens interception on a pass from Taylor Heinicke. Another on a deep ball from Herbert, where Harris beat the defense. Harris also had a contested TD catch and multiple catches. Been up and down with him.” In short, it’s been up and down with Harris. Now, should fans panic?

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tre Harris at press conference during organized team activities at The Bolt.

Of course, fans can’t help but feel uneasy. Quentin Johnston, a former first-round pick, is still on the roster and still battling drops years later. No one wants to see history repeat itself. The Chargers also need a big-body receiver on the boundary. Keenan Allen is back after Mike Williams retired, but Allen’s game is built on route-running and precision. They still need a physical presence who can win contested catches. Harris can be that player – if he finds his rhythm.

However, remember how even Ja’Marr Chase once went through a stretch of drops in practice before exploding in the regular season? Rookie wideouts often take time to adjust to NFL speed and physicality. And Tre Harris still has some time before Week 1. But every practice rep matters.

Can he prove he’s ready to be “that guy” on the boundary? Tre Harris himself sounds committed to Harbaugh’s demanding approach. And if he buys in fully, this could be a breakout story waiting to happen.