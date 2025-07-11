Chargers Star Rushed to Multiple Hospitals for Treatment as Major Void Could Derail Jim Harbaugh’s Season

The Chargers had just wrapped a shaky campaign, ranking 17th in the league with just 110.7 rushing yards per game. They couldn’t let that record stink; they bought (ex) Steelers RB Najee Harris to fix it. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was already sketching plays and routes in his mind, planning a ground game revival like he did with the 49ers. But fate had other plans.

In an offseason moment far from the turf, Harris went down with an unexpected injury. The news rippled through the facility. This was the curveball the front office could not have foreseen. Believe in bad luck! Reports have surfaced that Chargers running back Najee Harris suffered a minor eye injury during an Independence Day “mishap,” according to his agent Doug Hendrickson.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the update and confirmed that several others were also hurt during the incident. Rapoport also added that Harris is “fully expected” to be ready for the NFL season. The accident took place in the early hours of July 5 in Antioch, California. Harris, who is from nearby Martinez and went to high school in Antioch, first visited John Muir Hospital in Concord before heading to Stanford Hospital for further care.

Multiple sources confirmed Harris’s treatment at both hospitals. It is still unclear whether Harris was taken to John Muir Hospital by ambulance or private vehicle. The situation sparked immediate reaction from fans and the media. Remember Jason Pierre-Paul’s infamous 2015 fireworks accident? The former Giants defensive end lost 2 ½ fingers during a Fourth of July celebration in Florida. Apparently front office needs to look out for Independence Day fireworks next to torn ACLs on the list of dangers to their players.

While the injury raised concerns, attention quickly shifted to the Chargers’ backfield depth. With Najee Harris now in the spotlight for the worrying reason, critics are taking a closer look at the team’s roster. Harbaugh’s run-first mindset may face early challenges if Harris is not at full strength. The offseason accident has now opened up real questions about the Chargers’ readiness, as this offseason, many new faces have popped up.

Will Jim Harbaugh be able to mend a gaping roster?

One of the Chargers’ headline moves this offseason was signing cornerback Donte Jackson. He had a strong early run with the Steelers in 2024. The Chargers offered Jackson a two-year, $13 million deal, banking on his experience. But not everyone is sold on the signing. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes Jackson could turn out to be the biggest bust for the Bolts this season.

Knox pointed to Jackson’s dip in form at the end of last season. “While Jackson was mostly dependable during his time with the Carolina Panthers and played well for the Steelers early last season, he showed significant regression late in 2024,” Knox wrote. “That’s a fairly reasonable price point for a starting corner, but the Chargers may still come to regret it.” He added that Pro Football Focus ranked Jackson 187th overall and 195th in coverage.

The Chargers already lost cornerback Kristian Fulton to the Chiefs in free agency. They also chose not to re-sign Asante Samuel Jr., who is still on the market. These decisions have placed extra weight on Jackson’s shoulders. If his late-season decline continues, the secondary may face serious problems against elite passing attacks.

Meanwhile, other issues are mounting. After their rough outing against the Texans last season in the AFC wild-card round, head coach Jim Harbaugh highlighted failures in pass protection. “He’s got to be able to finish a throwing motion,” Harbaugh said, referring to quarterback Justin Herbert. “Quarterback’s got to be able to do that, and we didn’t put him in the position to do that enough.”

The Chargers’ front office knew they needed serious help on offense. In free agency, they brought in guard Mekhi Becton, running back Najee Harris, and wide receiver Mike Williams. Still, despite these additions, problems lingered. The team publicly praised the moves, but needs remained at wide receiver, tight end, and especially along the interior offensive line. Heading into the draft, those gaps were still visible on the depth chart.

General manager Joe Hortiz spoke about post-draft competition and growth. “I think we proved that last year we’re very active from the draft on,” Hortiz said. “O-line specifically, love the guys that were already here, love that we added Branson, and they’re all going to go out there and compete, play the best five, and roll.” The Chargers entered free agency with the second-most cap space in the league but chose a conservative approach. Now comes the real test. Can Jim Harbaugh’s calculated hunt pay off on the field, or will injuries and misfortune continue to derail them?