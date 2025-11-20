Chargers WR Ladd McConkey Hints at Career Move Away From NFL Following Recent Struggles

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has quickly made a name for himself in the NFL after an extraordinary rookie season, finishing with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards. Now in his second year, the young receiver is already aiming high, as he revealed his ambition for a major move in 2028.

The wide receiver hopes to get selected for Team USA, which will represent the nation in the historic debut of flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Bring it on. I’m ready for it,” Ladd McConkey told NFL insider Jordan Schultz on The Schultz Report. “Sign me up. If I have a chance to go compete for the country, win a gold medal, come on. Who would turn that down?”

Even though flag football is a fast-paced sport and often challenging for an NFL player to adjust to, McConkey isn’t giving up on his chance to represent the country. This isn’t even the first time. The WR has previously spoken about his wish to join Team USA for the Olympics.

And with the league giving a green light earlier this year, the WR has found just the right opportunity. NFL owners had unanimously agreed on a resolution on May 20 that will allow league players to try out to participate in flag football during the 2028 Games. The event is scheduled to take place from July 14 to 30, 2028, in the United States and in LA.

“Who better else to get it then? Come on. Come get me,” Ladd McConkey added.

With the players kicking off their training camp at the end of July, the schedule might also work in their favor. But the selection process won’t be easy for McConkey, with many competing for a spot on the Team USA flag football roster. Running back Aaron Jones, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs are among the notable names who have expressed interest in participating in the event.

Moreover, only one player from each NFL team will be eligible to compete for a national team in the 5-on-5 format game. So, this will be a tough one. While McConkey has his eyes on a gold medal in 2028, his immediate focus must be on overcoming recent hurdles in the regular season.

After all, he didn’t have a decent performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ladd McConkey seemed to struggle against the Jaguars

After his seven-touchdown rookie performance for the Chargers, McConkey was expected to become the team’s WR1, and he has shown flashes of that potential throughout this season. However, that spark was missing in the Chargers’ 35–6 loss to the Jaguars.

He finished with just 3 catches on 4 targets for 13 yards. Unfortunately, with this, he ended his five-game streak of posting 55-plus receiving yards. All in all, it was one of the Chargers’ most embarrassing losses in the past two years.

The issues mirrored what has been happening in recent weeks. The offensive line struggled again, and injuries continued to pose a threat, leaving quarterback Justin Herbert absorbing two sacks and multiple hits. So, McConkey’s underwhelming performance in the receiving game was unusual.

The good news for him is that the Chargers now enter their bye week, giving him a chance to rest and gear up to reclaim his best form in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.