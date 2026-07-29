Congratulations Pour In From Joe Burrow’s Rumored Girlfriend and Others as Justin Herbert & Madison Beer Get Engaged

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is now engaged to his girlfriend, Madison Beer. The couple announced the news on Tuesday on their Instagram handles, garnering many congratulatory messages from fans, and one particular name caught everyone’s eye.

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“Meet my fiancé,” Madison Beer and Justin Herbert posted in a joint post on Instagram.

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Justin Herbert and Madison Beer shared a set of photos and videos on Instagram showcasing Beer’s new engagement ring.

“Congratulations, angel,” Olivia Ponton, Joe Burrow’s rumored partner, wrote.

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Neither she nor Burrow has ever confirmed they’re actually together, but that hasn’t stopped people from keeping tabs on them, and it didn’t stop her from sending love Beer’s way either. Ponton has been regularly photographed at the same events that Burrow has attended in the past. They were seen at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic party in March, and at the Fanatics Fest this month.

Herbert and Beer haven’t been that discreet. The two first crossed paths back in August 2025, when the quarterback was spotted on the set of one of Beer’s music videos. That was enough to get the rumor mill going, and things only picked up from there.

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Beer started showing up at Chargers games that fall. In Week 5, when the two were seen sharing a kiss on the sideline before the matchup against Washington at SoFi Stadium, confirming their relationship.

Herbert adorably told the world that his now-fiancée is his “world” in an Instagram post he shared in April. He has also appeared in Beer’s music video “lovergirl,” from her album Locket Deluxe.

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The couple’s announcement post blew up almost instantly, racking up 4.3 million likes on Instagram within hours.

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo (Christian McCaffrey’s wife) wrote, “Congratulations OMG!!!!!!!!”

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“congratulations ❤️,” the NFL’s official account wrote.

“OMG OMG MADISON 😍😍🔥🔥 THE ROYAL WEDDING IS APPROACHING, I’m so happy for you 🥹💙💙 you deserve this !!!” TikTok star Markell Washington commented.

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“OMG!!!!!!!!” singer Leah Kate replied.

“THE HERBERTS!!!!!!💍🤍” McKenzie Thompson, Chargers wide receiver Brenen Thompson’s wife, shared in the comments.

Between the flood of comments and the outpouring of love from friends across sports and music, it’s clear this engagement struck a chord well beyond just Chargers fans.